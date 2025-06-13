Sounds of explosions have been reported in Iran after Israel attacked the country’s capital, Tehran, early Friday.

The Israeli military officials said that the Israeli Air Force targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites in the attacks.

President Benjamin Netanyahu, in a YouTube video on Friday morning, said the strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missile production sites.

“This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us,” Mr Netanyahu said.

However, images circulating in the media showed the airstrike destroyed buildings in residential areas.

The Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, has reportedly been killed.

Iran, in response, has vowed to launch a swift and forceful retaliation against the airstrikes.

Tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme escalated on Thursday after the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors censured the country for the first time in two decades over its lack of cooperation with inspectors.

In a swift response, Iran announced it would build a third uranium enrichment facility and upgrade its centrifuges to more advanced models.

Also, talks between the United States and Iran have largely stalled, primarily due to an impasse over uranium enrichment. Both countries have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April, as President Trump pushed for a deal that would limit Iran’s uranium enrichment.

The US had insisted that Iran halt all uranium enrichment activities, but Iran rejected the demand.

Multiple reports from Tehran indicated that loud explosions were heard northeast of the Iranian capital. Iran’s state media also announced that all flights at Imam Khomeini International Airport, the city’s main air hub, have been suspended.

The United States has, however, distanced itself from the attack against Iran.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has declared that the US was not involved in the strikes and warned Iran not to target American interests or personnel in the region.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” Mr Rubio said in a statement.

President Trump had earlier warned Prime Minister Netanyahu against an attack on Iran.

A few hours before the strike, he had also posted on Truth Social that his administration was committed to a diplomatic resolution with Iran on its nuclear development.

“We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon,” he said.

The Iranian spokesperson for the Armed Forces’ General Staff, Abolfazl Shekarchi, has said both the US and Israel will pay a “heavy price” for the “deadly airstrikes” against the country.

He declared that Israel “will pay a heavy price and should await a strong response from the Iranian armed forces.”

Both Iran and Israel have closed their airspace.

Israel has also signed “a special order declaring an emergency situation on the home front,” in anticipation of Iran’s response.

