As the world marks World Salt Awareness Week 2025, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) has called on the Nigerian government to enforce stricter food regulations to reduce excessive salt intake among Nigerians.

NHED, in a statement on Thursday, is pushing for the adoption of mandatory sodium targets and “front-of-pack warning labels” on processed and packaged foods.

The campaign, which runs from 12 to 18 May, is themed “6 Ways to 6 Grams” and focuses on encouraging Nigerians to reduce their daily salt intake to six grams, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended.

World Salt Awareness Week is an annual event to raise awareness about the health risks of high salt consumption, such as hypertension, stroke, and heart disease.

WHO recommends that adults consume less than five grams of salt per day. However, many exceed this limit due to high sodium levels in processed foods, seasonings, and street meals.

Government intervention

Recently, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare addressed widespread ‘misinformation about salt consumption after a viral video of a popular pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, the president and founder of Christ Embassy, circulated in which he discouraged Nigerians from following medical advice on salt intake.

The ministry clarified that salt is not harmful, but excessive consumption is a major public health concern.

It explained that salt contains sodium, an essential mineral for bodily functions like nerve activity and muscle movement, but consuming more than the WHO-recommended daily limit of 5 grams increases the risk of serious conditions such as high blood pressure, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease.

“Research shows that most Nigerians consume more than double the recommended daily sodium intake. This excessive intake is a major contributor to high blood pressure, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease, non-communicable conditions that continue to claim thousands of lives annually,” the statement read.

In response, the ministry is implementing a national sodium reduction strategy, including launching the National Sodium Reduction Guidelines, which mandate reductions in sodium levels “across all food categories —from processed and packaged foods to meals prepared at home or sold in restaurants and by street vendors.”

“This initiative mandates food manufacturers, regulators, and the public to lower sodium intake without compromising quality and nutrition,” it added.

Public policy

According to NHED, the current level of salt consumption in Nigeria is far above the global recommendation, largely due to the widespread use of bouillon cubes, processed food products, and salty street meals.

Project Director at NHED, Jerome Mafeni, who was quoted in the statement, noted that reducing salt intake is not only a personal health choice but a matter of “public issue.”

According to Mr Mafeni, placing clear warning labels on food packages and setting sodium limits for manufacturers can support healthier diets and save lives.

He added that food companies must be held accountable for the high sodium content in their products, which contributes to rising cases of hypertension, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases in the country.

NHED is leading advocacy efforts through the Coalition for Healthy Food Advocacy and is using the week to raise public awareness, engage policymakers, and sensitise the media on the importance of food labelling reforms.

“NHED invites all stakeholders—health advocates, media professionals, government agencies, and community leaders—to join the campaign and advocate for regulations that prioritise health,” it added.

