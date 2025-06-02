The federal government has declared Friday, 6 June, and Monday, 9 June, as public holidays to enable Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

This was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Interior’s Permanent Secretary Magdalene Ajani, on Monday in Abuja.

Mrs Ajani said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

Mr Tunji-Ojo called on Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and to use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

The minister assured Nigerians that the people-oriented reforms and initiatives carried out in furtherance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda are to restore Nigeria to the path of progress.

He further urged Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore Nigeria’s glory as a great nation.

(NAN)

