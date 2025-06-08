The Katsina State Government has issued a warning for residents to avoid all cattle routes, grazing reserves, and forest areas throughout the state.

Governor Dikko Radda gave the warning in Katsina on Saturday during the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Mr Radda, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, said a task force committee has been empowered to eject offenders.

He noted that a special court has been established to ensure strict penalties against anyone who defies the directive.

“At the same time, I urge parents, religious leaders, community heads, and especially youths to remain vigilant against the growing threat of drug abuse.

“This menace continues to destroy lives and weaken the future of our society. We must step up awareness and education to combat it effectively,” Mr Radda stated.

He expressed deep appreciation to security personnel for their sacrifices and tireless efforts in tackling insecurity across the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Radda added, “We recognise and value your dedication. The government remains committed to supporting you in every possible way.”

He also appreciated residents, saying, “Your support and cooperation with the government are sincerely acknowledged and deeply valued.

“I again urge everyone to share credible and timely information with security agencies to boost our collective security.”

He stressed that tackling insecurity is a shared responsibility that can be conquered through unity and active participation.

“In this respect, the government welcomes advice or information that may contribute to lasting peace throughout Katsina State,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s dedication to improving citizens’ lives through education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

“We are resolved to work harder and make a meaningful, lasting impact throughout the state,” he added.

He congratulated Muslims on Eid-el-Kabir, saying, “May Allah accept our worship, grant us abundant blessings, and preserve peace and harmony in our communities.

“Let us celebrate with moderation, show kindness to the less fortunate, and promote unity and joy among ourselves.

“This Eid reminds us of obedience and sacrifice, as shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Isma’il (AS).”

Mr Radda called on Muslims to embrace this example by fostering peace, unity, and mutual respect within their communities.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

