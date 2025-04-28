The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has raised concerns over the alarming rate of electricity-related deaths in the country, urging the judiciary to take action to address the issue.

Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 2025 seminar on regulations in the electricity power sector for judicial officers in Abuja, Ms Kekere-Ekun emphasised the need for the judiciary to take a proactive stance in enforcing safety regulations and ensuring justice is administered equitably in the rapidly changing electricity sector.

The seminar, themed ‘Navigating the Dynamics of Nigeria’s Evolving Electricity Sector,’ was organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI), in collaboration with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

NERC disclosed in its latest quarterly reports released earlier in the month, that 112 electricity-related deaths were recorded in 2024, a slight decline of 2.6 per cent compared to 115 deaths reported in 2023.

Despite this reduction, the commission said incidents related to vandalism continue to pose a significant threat to both utility workers and members of the public.

The commission also reported 95 injuries in 2024, a 6.9 per cent decrease from 102 in 2023, adding that fatalities remained unevenly distributed throughout the year, with some quarters experiencing significant spikes.

Ms Kekere-Ekun said the NERC’s latest reports reveal an alarming trend.

“112 electricity-related deaths and 95 injuries were recorded in 2024 alone. The judiciary must take a proactive stance in enforcing safety regulations. Operators who fail to comply must be held accountable, while victims and their families must be accorded the justice they deserve. The safety of our citizens must never be treated as incidental. It is a legal and moral imperative.

“I urge your Lordships to engage rigorously with the sessions and to share your judicial experiences, particularly in relation to challenges encountered in interpreting and applying the law to electricity-related disputes,” she said.

The CJN highlighted the judiciary’s responsibility in interpreting legislation, upholding regulatory consistency, and protecting consumer rights, noting that the judiciary’s role is becoming increasingly critical as the sector continues to evolve, with significant implications for the economy and citizens’ lives.

“The Nigerian electricity sector stands at a crucial inflection point. It is undergoing a significant transformation driven by decentralised renewable energy innovations, increased investments in off-grid and solar mini-grid solutions, and the emergence of a dual electricity market framework.

“These developments are reshaping not only how power is generated and distributed, but also how regulatory and contractual relationships are conceived, monitored, and enforced. Against this background, the Judiciary will be prepared to meet new demands,” she added.

Attorney-General weighs in

Also speaking, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the electricity sector in Nigeria is undergoing significant evolution, marked by dynamic reforms, regulatory complexities, and a push for greater efficiency.

“However, as we strive to transform this sector, we face complex legal and regulatory challenges that demand deep understanding and collaboration,” he said.

Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said these changes demand not only legislative attention but also proactive judicial engagement to ensure fairness and accountability in navigating this transformation.

He added that the swift and informed determination of electricity-related cases is vital to maintaining investor confidence, and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery.

“By its role in interpreting and enforcing the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2023 and other associated laws as may be enacted by the states, the judiciary serves as a cornerstone of justice, consumer protection, safeguarding investments, market development, fairness, and accountability in the sector,” Mr Fagbemi said.

In his remarks, the NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, emphasised the importance of collaboration between the commission and the judiciary in ensuring the growth and development of the electricity sector.

Mr Oseni noted that electricity is essential to the ease of doing business in every country, adding that no nation has developed without sufficient electricity.

He said the judiciary’s decisions have a significant impact on the sector, citing examples of past cases that have shaped the industry’s development.

“We are all affected by the challenges benefiting the power sector in Nigeria. We all want to improve electricity in our families, homes, offices and businesses, and we can only do it by ourselves,” he said.

