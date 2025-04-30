The United States Consulate in Lagos has partnered with the Media Career Development Network (MCDN) to train 21 mid-career journalists in investigative reporting under a new year-long initiative.

The programme, part of MCDN’s Bi-Monthly Journalism Clinic series, aims to build the capacity of journalists with fewer than five years of experience by offering intensive, hands-on training in investigative techniques, ethical journalism, and accountability reporting.

Speaking at the launch held at the US Consulate in Lagos on Tuesday, MCDN Executive Director Lekan Otufodunrin said over 100 applications were received, from which 21 participants were selected for the inaugural session.

“The goal is to empower up to 150 early and mid-career journalists over the next year with practical skills and mentorship opportunities that will enhance their ability to keep the public informed,” Mr Otufodunrin stated.

He added that beyond the clinics, participants will receive personalised career reviews and continued mentorship through the MCDN network.

During the clinic session, participants viewed an investigative documentary and attended two training sessions led by Editor, Punch Weekend titles, Samson Folarin, and Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, who was represented by Mr Otufodunrin.

In her remarks, Acting Consul General JoEllen Gorg welcomed participants and praised their role in upholding democracy through watchdog journalism.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Journalists play an indispensable role in any nation. You truly are the eyes and ears of the people, providing critical information, uncovering the truth, and holding power accountable,” Ms Gorg said. “There is no substitute for investigative reporting that advances transparency, accountability and governance; without it, the foundation of democracy is weakened.”

She noted that the programme reflects the US Mission’s long-standing commitment to supporting Nigerian journalists.

“People trust what you do, and that information is so important. It helps them make decisions about their health, their security, their leaders,” she said.

This initiative follows the Consulate’s previous training of over 150 journalists in election reporting ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

In the bi-monthly training, the clinic sessions cover a wide range of topics, including reporting on local governance, financial accountability, public health, and best practices for using open-source tools, social media, and anonymous sources.

Meanwhile, Julie McKay, Public Affairs Officer at the Consulate, encouraged participants to explore other US-supported opportunities such as the Mandela Washington Fellowship, International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP), and resources available through American Spaces across Nigeria.

“We want journalists to know there are free resources available to help them grow — from internet access to digital libraries and exchange programmes,” Ms McKay said.

“You guys do some very important things. Free speech and freedom of expression are basic human rights. And you guys make all of that possible, so thank you.”

Speaking on the sideline, the Programme Manager at MCDN, Dayo Emmanuel, said participants were selected based on their commitment to career development and a demonstrated interest in investigative journalism.

“Our selection process targeted journalists who show promise and dedication to deepening democratic values through accountability reporting,” he said.

The next sessions of the bi-monthly clinic are expected to include both in-person and virtual formats to accommodate journalists across Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

