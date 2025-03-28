The Nigerian security agencies have banned the holding of the Sallah Durbar procession marking the end of Ramadan fasting in Kano.
The head of the security agencies in the state announced the ban at a joint press conference, saying there will be no Sallah durbar procession across the state.
The police spokesperson in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, also announced the development in a short statement in Hausa on Facebook.
Mr Haruna said he would provide further details soon.
On 18 March, Governor Abba Yusuf directed the state’s emirate councils to commence preparations for the cultural procession.
“Governor Yusuf stated that his administration will not relent and will not allow any adversaries to deprive citizens of this cherished right (durbar procession).
“He assured the public that all security agencies in the state will be engaged to provide adequate protection for the people during the celebration,” his spokesperson said in a statement.
The announcement by the security agencies followed a broadcast by the embattled 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, late Wednesday, cancelling his own arrangement for the procession.
Mr Ado Bayero said he made the decision after consultation with elders and clerics who prevailed on him to cancel the procession in the interest of peace.
Lamido Sanusi, reinstated after the state government deposed Mr Ado Bayero last year, had also announced plans for the procession, raising concerns of clashes between their supporters.
Details later…
