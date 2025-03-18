President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the members of the expanded Security Council at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance are the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, his deputy, Ben Kalu, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of Army Staff, Air Staff and Naval Staff, were in attendance.

Other heads of security agencies present were those of the States Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, and National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed.

Although, it is unclear what the agenda of the meeting was, sources said the Rivers political crisis may have been discussed.

An explosion had rocked a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, members of the state assembly had served Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, notice of misconduct, an indication that the lawmakers are planning to commence impeachment proceedings against the duo.

The development has increased the political tension in the oil-rich state.

