The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kaduna State has described the allegation by ex-governor Nasir El Rufai of siphoning of council funds as “false, patently absurd, and ill-intentioned.”

Mr El-Rufai had accused Governor Uba Sani of stealing local government funds to purchase property for himself in Seychelles, South Africa, and the United Kingdom in a widely circulated post on social media.

However, ALGON said ‘’the allegations are meant to mislead the public, create disaffection and ridicule the all-inclusive, pro-poor and people-oriented administration in Kaduna State.‘’

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, the spokesperson of ALGON, Muhammad Shehu, said ‘’Governor Sani’s administration stands for the rule of law and due process.

‘’Transparency and accountability are its watchwords. It supports and respects the financial autonomy of local governments. It has never tampered with local governments’ funds,’’ he said.

“The Uba Sani administration has been taking measures and executing programmes and projects to complement the efforts of local governments.

‘’Some of us served as local government chairmen when Malam Nasir el-Rufai was in office as governor. We can testify to the fact that what we have been receiving as monthly allocation since Senator Uba Sani became governor is more than double the amount we received during Malam El-Rufai’s administration.

‘’Apart from enhanced monthly allocations, we have been operating in an atmosphere devoid of harassment and intimidation, unlike Malam El-Rufai’s era that was marked by high-handedness and coercion,’’ he added.

‘’During his turbulent and divisive administration, Malam Nasir El-Rufai introduced and recklessly implemented ‘Riot Damage Deductions’ targeted at local governments in Southern Kaduna.

‘’It was a policy of “collective punishment” for Southern Kaduna people for not supporting his administration. This ill-advised action created disharmony and deepened inter-ethnic tensions in the state. Thankfully, this divisive policy has been reversed by the Sani’s administration,

‘’Governor Sani’s administration’s Rural Transformation Programme has been pivotal in revitalising rural economies and giving rural dwellers a new lease of life.

‘’Hitherto inaccessible areas have been opened up, rural agriculture has been revived, jobs are been created, and security and peace have been restored.”

The ALGON spokesman further said the association ‘’expected a person of Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s calibre to cross-check his facts before going public,’’ adding that the chairmen of the 23 local governments in the state had settled down to the business of governance.

‘’We are in a hurry to address the developmental challenges facing our people. We enjoy the confidence and support of Governor Uba Sani’s administration. We have never had cause to complain about the government’s actions,’’ he added.

Mr Shehu advised members of the public to disregard the statement credited Mr El-Rufai because ‘’they are wild allegations not supported by facts.’’

