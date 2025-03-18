Rangers International on Tuesday secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars in the President Federation Cup Round of 64, thanks to a decisive goal from Chiedozie Okorie in the 65th minute.

The win propels Rangers into the next stage of Nigeria’s prestigious domestic cup competition.

The match, played at the Bwari Township Stadium, lived up to expectations as two of Nigeria’s most successful clubs clashed in a high-stakes encounter.

Both teams, known for their rich history in Nigerian football, had previously delivered thrilling performances, including a memorable seven-goal thriller earlier in the season.

Though Pillars put up a strong fight—highlighted by a close call in the 32nd minute when Captain Rabiu Ali’s free kick struck the post before going out for a goal kick—it was the Flying Antelopes who ultimately secured the victory and advanced.

“This is more than just a win—it’s a statement,” Rangers wrote on their X Page after the hard-earned victory.

Road to glory

The President Federation Cup holds immense importance beyond prestige, serving as a direct qualification route to the CAF Confederation Cup for the men’s category winners.

Defending champions El-Kanemi Warriors will be kicking off their title defence against Simon Ben FC, while last year’s runners-up, Abia Warriors, are notably absent from this year’s competition.

Aside from silverware, clubs are also competing for substantial financial rewards, adding further motivation in the race for glory.

Other key fixtures

Elsewhere in the competition, nine-time Nigerian league champions Enyimba FC will face El-Shama FC, while former winners Shooting Stars (3SC) will be battling against Zamfara United.

Top-flight sides like Rivers United, Akwa United, Lobi Stars, and Plateau United will also be in action on Wednesday as they aim to secure their spots in the next round.

With Rangers now advancing past Kano Pillars, they remain one of the strong contenders for the coveted title as the tournament progresses.

Full Men’s Round of 64 Fixtures (Wednesday, 19 March):

– El-Kanemi Warriors vs. Simon Ben FC

– Enyimba FC vs. El-Shama FC

– Yobe Desert Stars vs. Abakaliki FC

– Katsina United vs. Green Beret

– Nasarawa United vs. Flight FC

– Ijele FC vs. Lautau FC

– Bayelsa United vs. EFCC FC

– FC Basira vs. Atlantic FA

– Warri Wolves vs. Wilbros FC

– Shooting Stars vs. Zamfara United

– Wikki Tourists vs. Edel FC

– Rovers FC vs. Igbajo FC

– Ikorodu City vs. Sunshine U19

– Crown FC vs. NOSMAS FC

– Beyond Limit FC vs. Krusaders FC

– Rivers United vs. Barau FC

– Mighty Jets vs. Imperial FC

– Akwa United vs. Kebbi United

– Inter Lagos vs. Harmony FA

– Sokoto United vs. Jr. Danburan FC

– Lobi Stars vs. Discovery Talent FC

– Solution FC vs. Eagle Stars

– Kwara United vs. Cynosure FC

– Gombe United vs. Assemblies of God

– Sunshine Stars vs. FC Bako

– Plateau United vs. Ahudiyannem FC

– Osun United vs. FWC FC

– ABS FC vs. E-World

– Bendel Insurance vs. Dandidi Babes

– Adamawa United vs. Warinje Babes

– Heartland FC vs. CP Strikers

