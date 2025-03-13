Senators, on Thursday, overwhelmingly passed a vote of confidence in the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, despite the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Kogi Central Senator Natash Akpoti-Uduaghan.
Members of the upper chamber also urged Nigerians not to allow the allegations to serve as a distraction from the legislative responsibilities of the National Assembly.
The resolution followed a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District.
Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment and reported the matter, along with her suspension from the Senate, to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
|
The suspension of the Kogi senator has been controversial, with some critics alleging it was politically motivated.
Mr Bamidele, while presenting the motion during the plenary, stated that the allegations should be left for the courts to decide.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s delegate to IPU demands transparent probe into sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio
He cited Senate Rule 40, which prevents the legislative chamber from discussing issues already before a court of law.
The motion was seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Olalere Oyewumi, representing Osun West.
Despite the ongoing controversy, when the matter was put to a vote, most of the senators expressed their confidence in Mr Akpabio’s leadership.
Details later…
