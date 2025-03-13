The Rivers State Assembly crisis has continued to dominate headlines with Leadership Newspaper reporting “Rivers assembly can impeach Fubara, Wike warns.”
“Fubara-Rivers assembly crisis: Drumbeat of war rebounds,” the Matrix reported.
|
The Sun headline read, “Nothing wrong if Rivers Assembly wants to impeach Fubara – Wike.”
“Rivers Heavens won’t fall if Fubara’s impeached — Wike,” Vanguard reported on its cover page.
According to Guardian, “Fresh hurdle for Fubara as Assembly, Wike, party insist on impeachment.”
The crisis rocking Lagos state assembly also featured in the cover pages of newspapers.
News Direct reported development on the fued in the assembly under the headline “Lagos Assembly crisis: Tinubu brokers peace, urges lawmakers to support Obasa’s leadership.”
Leadership reported that “Tinubu meets Lagos speaker Obasa, others.”
Daily Monitor reported that “Lagos Speaker’s colleagues chorus Tinubu’s anthem “On your mandate, we shall stand”
The newspaper also reported “At last, Tinubu meets warring lawmakers, calls for peace.”
Meanwhile, Liberty Newspaper has reported “Tinubu sets to appoint new ambassadors to US, UK, others after 18 months.”
Business Day reported that “Foreign rice floods markets as costs squeeze local mills.”
A major headline on Punch Newspapers read “Lagos-Calabar highway project wasteful, corrupt – Obasanjo.”
Daily Times reported “EFCC alerts of 58 Ponzi Scheme Companies operating in Nigeria.”
The Hope wrote that “Death toll rises to 100, as Lassa fever spreads”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
