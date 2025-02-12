The House of Representatives has commenced debate on the tax reform bills sent to the parliament by President Bola Tinubu.
The House, last year, suspended debate on the bills following fierce opposition from some governors, particularly the northern governors, over the sharing formula of the Value Added Tax (VAT).
However, the governors made a U-turn and proposed some conditions for them to back the bills.
Presenting the motion for second reading on Wednesday, the leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, stated that the resumption of the debate took into cognisance the position of the governors on the bills.
Meanwhile, the bills have since passed second reading in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Finance.
The debate is currently ongoing on the floor of the House.
Details to follow…
