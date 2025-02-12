This Institute emerges at a critical moment to serve as a platform for policy research, leadership development, and strategic dialogue. It should incubate ideas, nurture the next generation of African leaders, and shape policies that drive meaningful change.

It is with immense joy and admiration that I join you all in celebrating my dear friend, a scholar, politician, and a visionary leader — Dr John Kayode Fayemi — on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Happy birthday young man! Now, they say at 60 you stop counting birthdays and start counting legacies — fortunately, our celebrant has plenty of both! And this morning, beyond the candles and the cake, we celebrate not just the remarkable milestone of 60 years of impact and service, but also the birth of an idea; a vision that will inspire the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and nation-builders.

Yes, we also proudly inaugurate the Amandla Institute for Policy and Leadership Advancement — a bold initiative to fostering a new era of African leadership and policy innovation. This is a reaffirmation of the ideals that shaped Pan-Africanism.

Championed by intellectuals and statesmen such as Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, and Chinua Achebe, it is a called for African unity, economic self-reliance, justice, freedom and independence. It was a response to colonial domination, economic exploitation, and cultural suppression.

While colonialism has ended, the battle for true African sovereignty continues — on economic, technological, and geopolitical fronts. As we inaugurate this great idea, Africa stands at a crossroads. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents opportunities for economic integration, yet our markets remain fragmented. Technological advancements have the power to transform governance and service delivery, yet digital exclusion persists. Democracy is expanding, yet governance deficits challenge progress. In this complex landscape, leadership and sound policymaking will determine whether Africa rises or stagnates.

There are quite a handful of policy and leadership challenges in a changing Africa but to avoid veering into the keynote speaker’s terrain, I would only attempt to suggest a bit on the role the Amandla Institute could play in the context of a changing world.

This Institute emerges at a critical moment to serve as a platform for policy research, leadership development, and strategic dialogue. It should incubate ideas, nurture the next generation of African leaders, and shape policies that drive meaningful change.

Together, let us renew the Pan-African ideal, embrace our challenges as opportunities, and chart a course toward a prosperous and self-reliant Africa. Let me therefore end by saluting your legacy of service and your unyielding belief in the power of ideas to transform societies.

Your mission must be clear: To advance Africa’s collective aspirations by fostering innovative, ethical, and transformative leadership. Through research, training, and engagement, the Amandla Institute should be a beacon for those who dare to reimagine the future of our continent.

Let this unveiling be more than a ceremony; let it be a turning point. The future of Africa will not be determined by external forces — it will be shaped by the quality of our leadership, the strength of our policies, and the unity of our people.

Together, let us renew the Pan-African ideal, embrace our challenges as opportunities, and chart a course toward a prosperous and self-reliant Africa. Let me therefore end by saluting your legacy of service and your unyielding belief in the power of ideas to transform societies.

May this new chapter bring you more strength, fulfilment, and the continued opportunity to impact lives positively.

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Fayemi. Happy 60th Kayode! Here’s to many more years of purpose and impact.

Ernest Bai Koroma was the president of the Republic of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018.

This is the text of the goodwill message deliver in honour of Dr Kayode Fayemi on his 60th birthday and the unveiling of the Amandla Institute for Policy and Leadership Advancement on 6th of February at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

