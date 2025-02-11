The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has announced that the budget defence report for the N54.2 trillion 2025 budget will be presented to the Senate in plenary.
He confirmed that members of the Committee on Appropriations will present the report either Wednesday or Thursday this week.
Mr Akpabio spoke on Tuesday during plenary, following a debate on a bill to establish a Federal University of Agriculture in Abak, Akwa Ibom State.
He emphasised the urgency of concluding the debate on the 2025 budget.
“You will observe that some of our colleagues are not in the chamber because of the required final touches on the 2025 Appropriation Bill report, which will be laid before us tomorrow, Wednesday, or Thursday this week.
“We need to close early to allow for collective efforts in that direction for final consideration and passage of the 2025 Appropriation Bill,” he stated.
Senate passes five bills
Earlier in the session, the Senate passed five bills for first reading.
The bills included the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) Alteration Bill 2025, the Armed Forces Act Amendment Bill 2025, and the Federal Medical Centres Act Amendment Bill 2025, among others.
Additionally, the Senate passed for second reading a bill to amend the Federal University of Agriculture Act, aiming to establish the Federal University of Agriculture in Abak, Akwa Ibom.
After the second reading, the bill was referred to the Committee on Agriculture for further legislative input and is expected to be reported back within three weeks.
(NAN)
