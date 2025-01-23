Today, the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers predominantly featured reports on the reactions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to the increase in telecoms tariff.
The increase which would raise the cost of phone calls to N16.5 per minute, and data to N431 per GB, is also on the front page of most Nigerian newspapers.
Nigerian Tribune reported that “NLC kicks against 50% telecom tariff hike.”
|
On its cover page, The Matrix Newspaper wrote, “NLC Talks Tough Over Telcos Tariff Hike, Power Grid Collapse.”
“Labour spits fire over 50% telecoms tariff hike,” ThisNigeria also reported. “Telecoms Tariff Hike: Govt abandoned masses to corporate fat cats -NLC,” New Telegraph wrote on its cover page.
Reactions to Niger residents scooping oil from a collapsed tanker barely two days after a tanker explosion in the state also made headlines.
The incident led to the death of about 98 people and left about 55 others injured.
Nigerian News Direct reported, “Mixed reactions trail oil scooping in Minna, barely 48 hours after Diko tragedy.”
The New US administration under President Donald Trump has also continued to make headlines.
The Point reported that “Immigrant communities face fear and uncertainty.”
“Deportations: Trump okays raid on churches, schools, hospitals,” Blueprint Newspaper also reported.
Other major headlines are; “N1.4trn unsold goods recorded in 2024 – MAN”, reported by Daily Trust Newspaper.
Daily Sun reported, “PDP: Fresh twist in power play.”
“Communities tackle FG over compensations for 3,252 owners,” Punch reported.
“Troops Close In On Turji, Kill 2nd-in-command,” Leadership wrote on its cover page.
The Guardian Newspaper reported that “doctors protest unpaid salaries, ground Abuja hospitals.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999