Today, the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers predominantly featured reports on the reactions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to the increase in telecoms tariff.

The increase which would raise the cost of phone calls to N16.5 per minute, and data to N431 per GB, is also on the front page of most Nigerian newspapers.

Nigerian Tribune reported that “NLC kicks against 50% telecom tariff hike.”

“NLC declares war on telecom tariff hike: calls Nigerians to boycott services over “unbearable’ 50% increase,” First News reported.

On its cover page, The Matrix Newspaper wrote, “NLC Talks Tough Over Telcos Tariff Hike, Power Grid Collapse.”

“Labour spits fire over 50% telecoms tariff hike,” ThisNigeria also reported. “Telecoms Tariff Hike: Govt abandoned masses to corporate fat cats -NLC,” New Telegraph wrote on its cover page.

Reactions to Niger residents scooping oil from a collapsed tanker barely two days after a tanker explosion in the state also made headlines.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The incident led to the death of about 98 people and left about 55 others injured.

Nigerian News Direct reported, “Mixed reactions trail oil scooping in Minna, barely 48 hours after Diko tragedy.”

The New US administration under President Donald Trump has also continued to make headlines.

The Point reported that “Immigrant communities face fear and uncertainty.”



“Deportations: Trump okays raid on churches, schools, hospitals,” Blueprint Newspaper also reported.

Other major headlines are; “N1.4trn unsold goods recorded in 2024 – MAN”, reported by Daily Trust Newspaper.

Daily Sun reported, “PDP: Fresh twist in power play.”



“Communities tackle FG over compensations for 3,252 owners,” Punch reported.

“Troops Close In On Turji, Kill 2nd-in-command,” Leadership wrote on its cover page.

The Guardian Newspaper reported that “doctors protest unpaid salaries, ground Abuja hospitals.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

