The tragic fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria’s north-central state of Niger is dominating Nigerian newspaper headlines today.

Newspapers differ on casualty figures, but at least 60 people, the majority burnt as they scooped spilt petrol, are reported dead, with several others injured. “60 confirmed dead in Niger petrol tanker explosion“, Premium Times reported.

The leadership newspaper, with the headline “Scores Killed, Others Injured Scooping Fuel In Niger”, reported that a nearby generating set ignited the fire. Punch Newspaper headlined its own version of the story: “Tragic weekend in Niger as 70 burnt scooping petrol from crashed tanker,” while stating the government’s directive to probe the incident.

The headline by the Nigerian Tribune read “Tragic Weekend: Over 70 killed in tanker fire in Niger” while Vanguard screamed “60 roasted in Niger tanker fire”.

The Sun’s top headline read “Niger Fuel Tanker Fire: How over 60 persons died.”

Aside from the tanker explosion in Niger, there are other news stories clinching the headlines today.

One of such was the proposed tax reforms bill recently endorsed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Tribune reports that “Northern Democrats withhold support for tax reforms over ‘derivation’.” The Voice of Liberty headline also reads, “Tax Reform Bills: League of Northern Democrats commends Govs. Forum, but calls for clarity over ‘Derivation’.”

Reports about the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East have also made headlines.

Leadership Newspaper’s front page read, “Suspense and anxiety as Israeli-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Expected To Come Into Effect Today.”

“UAE increases Gaza relief as ceasefire begins today,” Gulf Today reported. Arab News reported, “Israel to release 1,890 Palestinians today in exchange for 33 hostages.”

Meanwhile, Premium Times reported a delay in implementing the ceasefire agreement.

Other headlines are “Nigeria joins BRICS as partner country” (Premium Times), “Lagos shuts school over two-year-old pupil’s death” (Punch), “Why We Can’t Fix Nigerian Roads With N800b,- Umahi” (Daily Times), and “Unease In PDP As Leaders Fail To Reconcile Warring Camps” (Independent).

Also, Tribune reported “Anambra PDP crisis deepens as ward, LG executives demand congress nullification.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

