Two persons died while one sustained injuries in an auto-crash that occurred along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Saturday.
William Manga, the unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry.
Mr Manga said that the accident occurred at about 3.27.p.m at Age-Mowo axis of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
“Our personnel were alerted about the accident at about 3.30 p.m. and we got to the scene at 3.36 p.m., six minutes after they were alerted,” he said.
Mr Manga said the accident involved a Toyota Matrix car with registration number KSF 235 JE and a Bajaj Tricycle with no plate number.
“Two of the three occupants inside the tricycle died instantly, while one sustained injuries,” he said.
The FRSC commander attributed the accident to dangerous overtaking, resulting in a head-on collision.
He said the injured person was taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.
The unit commander urged motorists plying the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to remain cautious of safety and obey traffic regulations on the one-lane expressway.
(NAN)
