The presidency has advised Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed to focus on governance and stop playing “irresponsible politics.”

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said the governor was diverting public attention from challenges in his state and shifting the blame on the president, despite having more funds at his disposal to address the challenges.

Mr Muhammed had been criticising President Tinubu’s tax reform bills, which are now under consideration at the National Assembly, alleging that they are against the interests of the northern Nigerian people.

On Wednesday, while receiving a delegation of Islamic clerics led by Sani Jingir on a courtesy visit, Mr Mohammed said federal government policies are not yielding the desired results.

“Take, for instance, the Tax reform policy. Of course, no government can survive without revenue; if, for instance, the sources of its revenue can be blocked, no one can run it,” Mohammed said.

“I am sure you have heard that we are quarrelling with the president. Yes, it is true; we are quarrelling because our people are suffering, and the president has refused to listen to us. You are among the few personalities that can approach the president on this issue. You are one of the people that the president listens to,” Mr Mohammed said.

Reacting to the remarks, Mr Dare said President Tinubu is focused on revamping the economy.

Read below the full response from the presidency

The President Bola Tinubu’s administration is one that is laser-focused on issues of development and how to improve on the overall well-being of Nigerians.

The focus of this government is on how to build stronger collaborations with sub-nationals and other critical stakeholders on matters that affect the lives of Nigerians.

President Tinubu won an election and secured a national mandate from Nigerians and he will not surrender that to satisfy the palate of some psuedo activists and later day crusaders.

President Tinubu is a listening leader and also a leader that strongly believes in the institutions of state.

On the Tax Reform Bills, the President was clear that anyone and groups that feel strongly about this matter now before the National Assembly should take advantage of the legislative process. Attempts to stampede or abort this process must be regarded as undemocratic and self serving.

The question to Governor Bala Mohammed by journalists is to know what he is doing to make life better for the people of Bauchi State. How well are the people of his state who still rank as most impoverished among Nigerians fairing under his leadership? How well has he as Governor used the increased resources at his disposal to improve the quality of life of his people.

Just like President Tinubu has a duty to all Nigerians, Governor Bala has greater duty and responsibility to the people of his state. Constant blustering and playing irresponsible politics will not relieve him of his duty to the people of Bauchi State his leadership has impoverished.

Governor Bala should face governance and stop using President Tinubu to burnish his vanishing image.

President Tinubu is focused on revamping the economy and his is working to turn the economic fortunes of the country around. He has a four-year mandate to deliver on his promises.

Nigerians have started to see the real impact of reforms of the Tinubu administration and better outcomes will continue to manifest in the lives of the citizens in the weeks and months ahead.

Governor Bala is playing Irresponsible Politics. Rather, he should occupy himself with dealing with the many problems of his state. Ambition is made of sterner stuff.

Sunday Dare

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication

January 10, 2025

