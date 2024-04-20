A comprehensive and cohesive response is required to effectively address the menace of insecurity in northern Nigeria, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has stated.

Mr Ribadu stated this in a lecture he presented on Thursday at the convocation ceremony of Usmanu DanFodiyo University, Sokoto.

In the lecture, the NSA provided an elaborate analysis of the menace and highlighted the strategy of the President Bola Tinubu administration for addressing national security challenges generally.

Mr Ribadu described insecurity in northern Nigeria as a “complex web” that is influenced by a blend of socio-economic, ethnic, and religious factors.

He said banditry has deep historical roots in the region, and argued that the British conquest of the Northern Protectorate in 1903 and the subsequent amalgamation with the Southern Protectorate in 1914 were partly motivated by the desire to curb armed banditry and enhance regional security.

“Although economic motives often dominate discussions about this amalgamation, the need to improve security, especially in the largely ungoverned Muslim North, was a significant factor.

“Lord Lugard, the first Colonial Officer of the Protectorate, experienced numerous confrontations with armed bandits who used ambush tactics with devastating efficiency, underscoring the security challenges of the time.

“Lugard’s encounters in areas like Nupeland, Kano, and Borguland, where he was wounded by bandits, highlighted the region’s precarious security situation.”

Mr Ribadu said estimates suggest there are now over 300 bandit warlords, “each commanding at least 50 fighters operational across different regions of Northern Nigeria.”

However, he said the menace has since undergone a significant transformation, exacerbated by widespread trafficking of small arms across the region and other parts of Nigeria.

“Previously confined to local skirmishes and cattle rustling, modern-day banditry in the region has escalated into a lucrative and deadly operation. This involves kidnapping for ransom and large-scale violence that destabilises entire communities. This evolution reflects broader socio-economic despair and a governance vacuum, realities that have allowed bandits to grow their tactics and access sophisticated weaponry.”

Addressing banditry today requires “not only a security response but also an understanding and addressing of its deep-rooted causes,” Mr Ribadu stressed.

Drivers of insecurity

He identified some of the factors driving insecurity in the region as land use disputes, changing livelihoods and climate change, reciprocal radicalisation, security sector challenges (inadequate security force capacity and professionalism, marked by under-resourcing and excessive force), access to arms, corruption and injustice, and regional overspill (Nigeria’s proximity to fragile states and the existence of numerous unofficial border crossings facilitates the movement of insurgent groups and bandits).

Mr Ribadu lamented that the multifaceted insecurity issues confronting northern Nigeria are “intricately linked to the region’s low Human Development Index (HDI) scores, which encapsulate vital dimensions like education, health, and economic opportunities.

“This connection underscores a cyclic relationship where underdevelopment fuels violence, and vice versa, emphasising the intricate nature of the challenges faced.”

Ultimate solution

To effectively address these issues, the NSA said a comprehensive and cohesive response is required.

He said the ultimate solution has to be multifaceted, “one that marries military, political, and socio-economic strategies with robust cross-border cooperation and deep community engagement.”

How Tinubu Administration is confronting2 challenges

Mr Ribadu noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu provided a framework for comprehensively addressing the various aspects of insecurity.

“This agenda includes provisions for bolstering security forces, implementing community-based security initiatives, promoting socio-economic development, and fostering inter-communal dialogue to address grievances and foster reconciliation.

“Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, the government aims to tackle the underlying causes of insecurity by addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, social marginalisation, and ethnic tensions. By implementing targeted interventions and reforms, the government seeks to create an environment conducive to peace and stability in Northern Nigeria.”

He said the president was also deliberate in appointing northerners to top security positions, “aiming to involve those with proximity to the issues in the crafting of solutions.”

Aside from the NSA who is from Adamawa State, the Minister of Defence (Badaru Abubakar), Minister of State for Defence (Bello Matawalle) and the Chief of Defence Staff (Christopher Musa) are from the northern part of Nigeria.

“By championing an integrated strategy that equally prioritises prevention and the building of resilience, we hope to attain a pragmatic roadmap towards achieving stability and prosperity in Northern Nigeria.

“This comprehensive approach, aimed at mending the socio-political fabric of the region, sets a new precedent for addressing deep-seated security issues through collective determination, strategic action, and a commitment to inclusive governance,” the NSA said.

