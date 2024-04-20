The motivation behind the case against Bobrisky remains unclear. Whether he was merely a convenient scapegoat to appease certain aggrieved parties who are unhappy with his boldness in embracing his queer lifestyle, or not, selective punishment is unjustifiable, even for a flamboyant cross-dresser.

Earlier this week, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, a prominent Nigerian celebrity cross-dresser, received a six-month jail term without the option of a fine, following a legal proceeding initiated by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bobrisky was indicted on four counts of currency abuse, specifically for publicly dispersing naira notes, an act contravening Section 21(1) of Nigeria’s Central Bank Act 2007.

During the sentencing, the Justice presiding over the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, emphasised that, “The defacement of Naira notes has become a significant concern, tarnishing the nation’s reputation,” while underlining that this verdict should serve as a deterrent to others contemplating similar actions.

Bobrisky’s recent trial and conviction evoke comparisons with the case of OJ Simpson, the renowned American football icon, who died earlier this week. OJ, in 2007, faced conviction and a prolonged sentence in a correctional facility in Las Vegas.

Orenthal James Simpson, known professionally as OJ Simpson, was one of the most celebrated and popular athletes of the late 1960s and 1970s. He rose to fame playing in the American National Football League (NFL) for 11 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Bills, and earned recognition as one of the greatest running backs in history. However, in 1994, Simpson became embroiled in a highly publicised and dramatic case when he became the prime suspect in the brutal double murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her lover, Ronald Goldman.

The subsequent trial, famously dubbed, the “Trial of the Century,” gripped the nation with its sensational media coverage and charged racial dynamics. Despite compelling evidence against him, including DNA and circumstantial evidence, Simpson was acquitted of the murders in a highly controversial criminal trial in 1995. The outcome of the trial sparked widespread debate and scrutiny, raising profound questions about race, fame, and the integrity of the legal system. Despite his legal victory, public opinion largely regarded him as guilty, perpetuating his notoriety as one of the most reviled figures in American history.

Many viewed Simpson’s 2008 conviction as a belated reckoning for his alleged role in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Some saw it as a bid to rectify what was perceived as a miscarriage of justice in his earlier trial. However, others contended that Simpson was unfairly targeted as retribution for his previous acquittal…

In 2007, OJ Simpson found himself entangled in yet another dramatic incident in Las Vegas. He and several accomplices were accused of attempting to reclaim sports memorabilia that he claimed belonged to him. The encounter, which unfolded in a hotel room, escalated into a confrontation where Simpson and his associates allegedly brandished firearms against the memorabilia dealers. Simpson was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple felony counts, including armed robbery and kidnapping. In 2008, he was convicted and sentenced to a lengthy prison term, marking a stark reversal of fortunes for the fallen icon.

Many viewed Simpson’s 2008 conviction as a belated reckoning for his alleged role in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Some saw it as a bid to rectify what was perceived as a miscarriage of justice in his earlier trial. However, others contended that Simpson was unfairly targeted as retribution for his previous acquittal, a sentiment exacerbated by the harshness of his sentence, in comparison to what others might have received in similar circumstances. Simpson ultimately spent nine years behind bars in a Nevada correctional facility, from where he was released on 1 October 2017, before his passing recently on 10 April, from prostate cancer at the age of 76.

Bobrisky’s naira abuse case carries historical precedence. A comparable incident involved an actress named Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who faced conviction for spraying and stepping on new naira notes at a wedding in Lagos in February 2023. While the trial judge sentenced Ms Omoseyin to six months’ imprisonment, she was granted the option of a N300,000 fine, in contrast to Bobrisky’s situation.

The more pressing inquiry delves into why, among the multitude of Nigerians engaging in the daily abuse of the naira, these two people were singled out as scapegoats. If the definition of abuse and mutilation encompasses spraying naira notes and tossing bundles of crisp wads at public events, then the majority of Nigerians, both domestically and in the diaspora, would be implicated. In essence, the successful prosecution of every individual infringing upon this law would necessitate converting more than half of Nigeria’s real estate into prisons.

If Mr Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju is deemed to have violated the law, he should have his day in court, pertaining to the alleged offence. Other than that, convicting and sentencing anyone for throwing money in a country where such is a favourite pastime and we are all equal opportunity offenders, borders on the ridiculous. Aren’t we all Bobrisky in that sense?

This raises further questions: what sets Bobrisky’s case apart? It’s indisputable that the actions of the cross-dresser have incited ire among many Nigerians. In a country entrenched in homophobia, it’s striking that Bobrisky has managed to evade repercussions for his nonconforming behaviour for an extended period. Prior to this, numerous voices had alleged that he enjoyed protection from influential figures, granting him immunity from legal consequences and allowing him to operate with impunity. Perhaps the recent sentencing, akin to the OJ Simpson case, was orchestrated to assuage the discontent among those who perceive him as receiving undue privileges, leading a life as a queer individual unimpeded.

Nigeria upholds stringent anti-LGBTQ laws, rendering the country a precarious environment for openly embracing lifestyles akin to Bobrisky’s. Nevertheless, he remains audacious and seemingly impervious to societal censure. His recent controversial reception of the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at a Lagos movie premiere, despite his male identification in court, underscores the complex interplay between societal norms and individual expression in Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

The motivation behind the case against Bobrisky remains unclear. Whether he was merely a convenient scapegoat to appease certain aggrieved parties who are unhappy with his boldness in embracing his queer lifestyle, or not, selective punishment is unjustifiable, even for a flamboyant cross-dresser.

Osmund Agbo is the author of Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles, along with other publications.

