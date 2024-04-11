The first civilian governor of Abịa State, Ogbonnaya Onu, is dead.

Mr Ọnụ, who was the minister of science and technology in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, died in an Abuja hospital, according to the BBC Igbo News.

He hailed from Ụbụrụ in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The 72-year-old former minister resigned from the Buhari administration to contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2022 but lost to President Bola Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details in subsequent reports.

