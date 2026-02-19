The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has partnered with MTN Nigeria to provide free WiFi services at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 2 in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The service was officially launched on Thursday at the Lagos terminal.

FAAN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Olubunmi Kuku, who was represented at the event by the Director of Airport Operations, Abdullahi Mahmood, said the initiative is part of efforts to improve passenger experience and expand digital infrastructure at Nigerian airports.

According to FAAN, the service will be extended to the MMIA temporary terminal and other international airports across the country within the next three months.

Officials said the project is structured as a public-private partnership between FAAN and MTN Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, who represented the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said the company would ensure the service remains reliable and secure.

While FAAN described the rollout as a step toward modernising airport facilities, details of the funding model and long-term maintenance structure were not disclosed at the launch.

Airport users have long complained about limited or unreliable internet connectivity at major Nigerian terminals, particularly during peak travel periods.

However, FAAN did not immediately indicate whether the free service would be time-limited per user or subject to bandwidth restrictions.