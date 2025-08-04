Nigeria women’s basketball captain, Amy Okonkwo, has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

This feat caps off a historic campaign that saw D’Tigress clinch their fifth consecutive continental title in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The announcement came shortly after Nigeria’s emphatic 78–64 victory over Mali in the final held at the Palais des Sports de Treichville.

The final brought together two of Africa’s strongest sides, but it was Nigeria who asserted their dominance when it mattered most—extending their unbeaten run in AfroBasket competition to 29 games since 2015 and securing their seventh overall title.

Amy Okonkwo, who spent the entire final on the court, led by example with an all-around performance of 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Her impact was not limited to the championship game. Throughout the tournament, she was one of Nigeria’s most consistent performers, delivering in clutch moments and setting the tempo on both ends of the floor.

With this recognition, Okonkwo joins an elite list of players with multiple AfroBasket MVP awards, standing alongside Nigeria’s Mfon Udoka (2003, 2005), Senegal’s Aya Traoré (2009, 2015), and Angola’s Nacissela Maurício (2011, 2013).

Under the leadership of Coach Rena Wakama, D’Tigress continued their era of dominance in the tournament, having previously secured titles in 2003, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Wakama, who made history in 2023 as the first female coach to win the competition, has now guided the team to back-to-back championships, strengthening her legacy on the continental stage.

The final itself was a display of resilience and tactical brilliance. Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, Nigeria battled back to level the score 41–41 at halftime. The third quarter proved decisive, with Nigeria outscoring Mali 20–15, and closing the fourth with a powerful 17–8 run that sealed the title.

Other standout performers included Ezinne Kalu, who finished with 20 points, while Victoria Macaulay and Murjanatu Musa combined for 22 points and 10 rebounds, solidifying Nigeria’s grip in the paint.

Okonkwo was also named in the Tournament’s Best V, further confirming her central role in D’Tigress’ record-breaking run.

Her leadership, consistency, and elite-level playmaking were instrumental in helping Nigeria etch their name in AfroBasket history.