One of the unexpected joys of covering the Commonwealth Games is meeting people from different parts of the world. Before coming to Glasgow, I must confess that the only Iraqi I really knew about was Saddam Hussein. That is the name that featured in the history books and dominated television news while I was growing up.

So, imagine my reaction when I got into a taxi, and the driver introduced himself.

“My name is Saeed. I’m from Iraq.”

For a brief moment, my mind started playing tricks on me. Should I relax and enjoy the ride… or quickly come up with an excuse to cancel it?

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Thankfully, common sense won. And I am glad it did.

The next 14 to 16 minutes turned into one of the most pleasant taxi rides I have had in Glasgow. Saeed was warm, cheerful and full of stories. We spoke about football; he supports Celtic Football Club, a team that had a Nigerian on their books last season—the Commonwealth Games, Nigeria, Scotland and life in general. Before I knew it, we were laughing like two old friends who had known each other for years.

That taxi ride reminded me that we should never judge a country by one famous person or by what we see in the news. Every country has good, hardworking and kind people who are simply trying to make a living and take care of their families.

As Nigerians, we understand this feeling very well. Many people judge Nigeria because of the actions of a few. But whenever you travel, you see Nigerians doing amazing things as doctors, teachers, engineers, journalists, athletes, business owners and in many other professions. We have intelligent, talented and hardworking people all over the world. Meeting Saeed showed me once again that every country has a story much bigger than its stereotype.

By the time he dropped me off, I had gained a new friend. Sadly, I still had not found my missing glasses. So, while Glasgow is helping me see people and cultures differently, I am still praying that my actual glasses find their way back to me.

P.S. If my glasses are reading this from somewhere in Glasgow, please come back home. Your owner is beginning to miss you.

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