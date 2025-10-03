Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has launched a nationwide distribution of menstrual hygiene packs aimed at supporting schoolgirls, particularly those in rural communities.

The initiative, tagged ‘Flow with Confidence’, was flagged off in Gombe State on Thursday.

In a statement signed by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Tinubu described the initiative as a crucial intervention to ensure that no girl misses school because she cannot afford sanitary products.

“In today’s modern world, no girl should have to miss school because of her inability to afford sanitary products,” she said.

She said it is unacceptable that many girls still face difficulties during their menstrual cycle, with some resorting to unsafe alternatives or staying away from school entirely.

She added that this trend must come to an end, stressing that the intervention, introduced under the education framework of the Renewed Hope Initiative, is designed to achieve that goal.

10,000 packs for each state

Explaining the details of the initiative, Mrs Tinubu said all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would receive 10,000 disposable sanitary packs each.

These will be distributed through state first ladies and Renewed Hope Initiative coordinators to ensure that girls in rural communities benefit directly.

In Gombe State, she handed over 10,000 packs to the state’s First Lady, Asma’u Yahaya, for onward distribution to 10,000 schoolgirls across rural communities, with each beneficiary expected to receive a one-year supply.

Mrs Tinubu also urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community heads to ensure the sanitary pads reach the intended recipients.

Reports indicates that millions of women and girls worldwide still cannot afford menstrual products or access water and sanitation facilities to manage their menstrual health and hygiene.

Senior government officials describe the initiative as a welcome development and also pledge to support the course.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, and the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, both pledged to support the programme by making additional supplies available to more girls in underserved areas.

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who also spoke at the event, commended Mrs Tinubu for what he described as her consistent interventions across key sectors, including health, education, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

Other engagements in Gombe

Earlier in the day, Mrs Tinubu declared open the maiden Gombe State Health Summit, where she emphasised that health should no longer be regarded merely as a social service but as a driver of economic prosperity, social development, and national growth.

Her visit to the state also featured a traditional honour, as the Emir of Akko, Umaru Muhammad Atiku, conferred on her the title of Sarauniya Yakin Kumo (Queen Warrior of Kumo).