Hosts Morocco are through to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Ghana’s Black Queens on Tuesday night in Rabat.

The tightly contested semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium ended 1-1 after regulation time and extra time, forcing the second WAFCON semifinal of the day to be decided from the spot, just hours after Nigeria defeated South Africa 2-1 in Casablanca.

Ghana struck first in the 26th minute through Stella Nyamekye, who pounced on a loose ball to give the Black Queens the lead. But Morocco hit back early in the second half, with Sakina Diki finding the net in the 55th minute to level the score.

Despite chances at both ends in the remaining minutes, neither side could find a winner before the final whistle, taking the match to penalties.

Morocco were flawless from the spot, converting all four of their attempts through H. Aït El Haj, I. Jraidi, Kenza Chapelle, and Anissa Lahmari. Ghana, on the other hand, faltered, with both Evelyn Badu and Comfort Yeboah missing their kicks after Alice Kusi and Josephine Bonsu had scored.

With the win, Morocco return to the WAFCON final for the second time in a row, where they will now face nine-time champions Nigeria in a mouthwatering showdown on Saturday.

The final promises to be a thrilling contest between the tournament hosts and the most successful team in African women’s football history.

Interestingly, the Super Eagles of Nigeria also went all the way to face hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the men’s AFCON final.