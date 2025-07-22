Nigeria’s Super Falcons are through to the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a thrilling 2-1 win over rivals South Africa on Tuesday in Casablanca.
In a tightly contested semi-final at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, the Falcons struck first in the 45th minute when Rasheedat Ajibade calmly converted from the penalty spot after a foul inside the South African box.
The defending champions, Banyana Banyana, responded early in the second half with a penalty of their own, which was slotted home confidently to bring the game level, after a foul by Nigeria.
With both teams pushing for a winner, Nigeria found the decisive moment late on.
Defender Michelle Alozie, who has been solid all tournament, stepped up in the 90th minute to curl home a stunning free kick that left the South African goalkeeper confused.
The result means Nigeria will now have the chance to win a record-extending 10th WAFCON title as they await the winner of the other semi-final between hosts Morocco and Ghana’s Black Queens.
It’s sweet revenge for the Super Falcons, who were beaten by South Africa in the group stage of WAFCON 2022. This time, they stood tall.
