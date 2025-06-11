The Cross River State House of Assembly has endorsed Governor Bassey Otu for a second term in office.
The lawmakers announced the endorsement on Tuesday at the Governor’s Office in Calabar, while presenting nine new bills passed by the assembly to the governor for assent.
“The endorsement motion was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Sylvester Agabi, and supported by the Deputy Leader of the House, Davis Ettah, symbolizing a strong partnership between the executive and legislative arms of government.”
This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday by Governor Otu’s spokesperson, Nsa Gill.
At the ceremony, the Speaker of the Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, congratulated the governor on his second anniversary, saying that Mr Otu’s leadership style has been exemplary.
Reeling out the achievements of the 10th assembly, the speaker said it has passed 30 bills and 87 resolutions, with more than half being implemented.
“The 9th Assembly couldn’t match that. We are proud of what we’ve achieved together and fully endorse your re-election,” the speaker added.
Otu signs new bills into law
Governor Otu, while signing the new bills into law, stated that they will improve governance and service delivery in the state.
“We assumed office in a tough economic climate marked by inflation and limited access to funds, yet we’ve managed to stay focused. These laws will directly improve governance and service delivery,” the governor remarked at the signing ceremony.
“We’ve ordered three new fire trucks, unlocked N4.5 billion for rural roads, and restructured the security trust fund for better oversight. Each of these laws pushes Cross River forward.”
Mr Otu commended the lawmakers in the state for their dedication and responsiveness over the past two years in office.
The nine new laws, Mr Gill said, span critical sectors including water, health, security, infrastructure, and environmental research and reflect the administration’s push to modernise state governance and address pressing developmental needs.
The new laws, according to the statement, are;
“The Cross River State Water Supply and Sanitation Law No. 5, 2025, which guarantees citizens’ access to basic water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services. It also sets up a regulatory framework for the sector.
“The Cross River State Fire Fighting and Rescue Service Law No. 4, 2024, which enhances emergency response operations and contributes to increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.
“The Cross River State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law No. 6, 2024, which empowers the Governor to appoint a qualified person as chairman to lead the Fund, ensuring better focus on the state’s security challenges.
“The Cross River State Scraps Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law No. 9, 2025, which aims to curb the activities of scavengers and vandals targeting public and private property.
“The Cross River State Rural Access Road Authority Law No. 8, 2025, which seeks to prevent the neglect of vital rural routes, particularly those linking farming communities.
“The Cross River State Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law No. 4, 2024, which clarifies key functions and addresses revenue-related overlaps, particularly in motor vehicle licensing.
“The Cross River State Records and Archives Bureau Law No. 7, 2024, which establishes an agency to manage and archive critical state documents.
“The Cross River State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency Law No. 10, 2025, which strengthens the supply of medical essentials to both public and private healthcare facilities while encouraging public-private partnerships.
“Rounding out the list is the Cross River State Forestry Research Institute (Establishment) Law No. 6, 2024, which creates an institution dedicated to forestry and environmental research, supporting both academic development and sustainable resource management.”
