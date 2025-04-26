In a landmark moment for Nigerian badminton, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, has been elected as a council member of the prestigious Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The election took place during the BWF Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, 26 April, in Xiamen, China, where Mr Orbih overcame stiff competition from top badminton administrators across Africa.

His victory sees him join Cameroon’s Odette Assembe Engoulou as Africa’s representatives on the BWF Council, while Chipo Zumburani of Zimbabwe and Hadia ElSaid of Egypt missed out.

An honour and responsibility — Orbih reacts

Elated after the announcement, Mr Orbih expressed his deep appreciation for the confidence shown in him by badminton leaders around the world.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me by my peers across the badminton world,” Orbih said.

“I look forward to quality representation, driving development initiatives, and strengthening badminton’s global reach over the next four years.”

The Nigerian badminton boss also reiterated his commitment to being a strong and impactful voice for Africa on the global stage.

Gratitude to federal government and sports commission

Mr Orbih was quick to acknowledge the critical role played by the Nigerian government in securing his election, singling out the National Sports Commission (NSC) for special praise.

“The Chairman and the Director General of the NSC monitored the entire process. I’m grateful for their involvement and confident Nigeria will benefit from this,” he stated.

Their involvement, he noted, showed a new era of collaboration between sports administrators and national institutions to elevate Nigeria’s presence in global sporting bodies.

BFN board members and Nigerian Badminton community celebrated

Mr Orbih also reserved special appreciation for his team at the Badminton Federation of Nigeria and the broader Nigerian badminton family.

“From the day I declared my intentions, the board members of BFN have been supportive, and I promise not to disappoint them,” he assured.

He emphasised that the collective prayers, encouragement, and belief from within Nigeria’s badminton community fueled his drive and success.

New era for Nigerian Badminton

Mr Orbih’s election into the BWF Council marks a major step forward for Nigerian badminton, coming at a time when the sport is experiencing a surge in growth and global recognition, thanks to achievements by players like Eniola Bolaji and others.

With Mr Orbih now positioned to influence badminton’s global policy and development agenda, Nigeria and indeed Africa can look forward to a stronger voice and greater opportunities on the international stage.

