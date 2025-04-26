As the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) enters a crucial phase of the 2024/2025 season, the league will pause briefly this weekend to pay tribute to one of Nigerian football’s most respected figures, the late Tade Azeez.

Players and officials across all remaining Matchday 35 fixtures will observe a solemn 60 seconds of silence before kickoff, in honour of the former President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), who passed away on Friday afternoon at 63 years following a brief, undisclosed illness.

A respectful pause for a Football Servant

Although one of the Matchday 35 games; Kano Pillars vs Rivers United had already been played before news of his passing broke, the league’s governing body moved swiftly to honour his legacy.

“We have directed that a minute silence be observed before the start of the remaining fixtures on Saturday and Sunday,” confirmed NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi.

A life dedicated to officiating and leadership

Mr Azeez was not only a seasoned match official but a towering presence in the administrative landscape of Nigerian football.

A former FIFA-badged referee, he served as Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) before eventually rising to lead the NRA, where he earned widespread respect for his firm leadership and commitment to integrity in officiating.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Tributes pour in

Reacting to the news, Mr Owumi described Mr Azeez’s death as a significant loss to the entire football family in Nigeria.

He said: “We reckon with his contributions to the growth of the league and club football over the years, starting as a referee, growing through the ranks to offer leadership as the NRA President,”

Mr Owumi added that the NPFL would deeply miss the late referee boss’ presence, particularly his calming influence at high-stakes games.

“His stabilising presence at some tricky fixtures was invaluable,” he noted.

Final whistle, lasting legacy

While Mr Azeez may have blown his final whistle, his legacy as a trailblazer in Nigerian refereeing will continue to echo across stadiums and officiating rooms for years to come.

The minute of silence may be brief, but the mark he left on the game is indelible.

The NPFL extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the wider football community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

