Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of two new executive secretaries to head the Zamfara State Electricity Agency (ZEA) and Zamfara Geographic Information System (ZAGIS). This was disclosed through a statement by Suleman Ahmad Tudu

Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government.

Conveying the approval, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the appointments take immediate effect.

Hon Muzammil Muhammad Idris has been appointed as the Executive Secretary, ZEA, a newly established agency mandated to manage the state’s power policies and initiatives, following the devolution of generation and distribution of electricity in the country as contained in the new Electricity law that allows states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distributes electricity.

Dr Jabir Haruna Abdulkareem is appointed as the new Executive Secretary, ZAGIS, an establishment saddled with the responsibilities of digitizing the land administration system in the state.

While expressing confidence in the capabilities of the appointees, Governor Lawal also charged them to work with utmost dedication, integrity and embrace innovation to reposition their respective agencies for the overall development of Zamfara state in line with the rescue agenda of his administration.

