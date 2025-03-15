The Secretary of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Yomi Arowosafe, has commended the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (UK FCDO), for their collaboration with Nigerian government to deepen rural connectivity for socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Arowosafe gave the commendation at an Industry-Focused Stakeholders engagement session organised in Lagos over the weekend by the USPF in in collaboration with the UK FCDO and the ITU. The session built on USPF’s ongoing efforts to facilitate the achievement of wide network connectivity coverage in unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria.

The event was attended by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Faruk Yabo; the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, Aminu Maida; Chief Executives of telecommunications companies, State ICT commissioners, notable industry players, trade associations, development partners, key speakers, distinguished guests and staff of both NCC and the USPF.

The Minister spoke on the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to provide enabling policy directions and initiatives towards ensuring greater connectivity in Nigeria to transform the socio-economic development of Nigeria while the NCC boss, Mr Maida emphasized the Commission’s resolve to continue to back all USPF projects through effective regulatory measures that help in accelerating deployment of necessary digital infrastructure that support the achievement of the Federal Governments’ priority areas and ministerial blueprint.

Speaking at the event, Mr Arowosafe said the engagement reflected the USPF’s shared vision and commitment to expanding inclusive connectivity and that the presence of all other stakeholders at the event underscored the vital role of collaboration in achieving the goal.

He said the theme of this workshop, “Fostering Connectivity in Unserved and Underserved Communities: Collaborating for Sustainable Growth”, highlighted government’s dedication to bridging the digital divide, in alignment with NCC’s Strategic Focus Areas, the Ministry’s Strategic Blueprint, and Presidential Priority Areas.

“Together, we have the power to create sustainable and inclusive pathways to ensure no community is left behind. Achieving this requires strong partnerships among government, private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), development partners, and community leaders. By sharing insights and resources, we can design tailored solutions that address both immediate and long-term connectivity challenges,” he said.

The USPF Secretary stated that ahead of the session, the USPF gathered input from stakeholders through questionnaires. He said the responses obtained shaped the panel discussions, focused on key strategies to foster connectivity through collaboration and partnerships, strengthen capacity building and security, and explore innovative funding mechanisms for sustainable connectivity.

He said the engagement, thus, offered a platform for robust dialogue and practical solutions that address our unique challenges and help improve telecommunications access in underserved regions, while encouraging participants to actively participate, share their expertise, and contribute to shaping outcomes that will strengthen the nation’s digital ecosystem and improve the lives of all Nigerians.

“This event marks the beginning of a collective journey toward a more connected, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria. USPF is proud to lead this effort, and we look forward to what we can accomplish together,” he said.

