The National Sports Commission (NSC) has approved reposting 57 Secretaries-General and officers to various National Sports Federations.

The Director, of the Federation of Elite Athletes, NSC, Olumide Bamiduro, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, stated that the 57 Secretaries-General and five officers had already been reassigned.

He stated that the decision was in line with the vision of the NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, aimed at revitalising the sector.

“The mandate is clear. We are to undertake these changes to achieve the results and position the industry to attract private and corporate investments, thereby driving the growth of our sports economy,” Mr Bamiduro stated.

According to Mr Bamiduro, the NSC has directed the Federation Establishment and Appointment Department to follow through with the new postings.

The directive underscores the Commission’s strong commitment to enhancing the functionality and performance of sports federations nationwide.

“They are expected to play pivotal roles in steering the sports sector towards its new direction, focused on innovation, grassroots/elite development and economic growth.”

Some affected sports federations are Athletics, Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Table tennis, Volleyball, and Wrestling.

