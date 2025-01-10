The National Sports Commission (NSC) has approved reposting 57 Secretaries-General and officers to various National Sports Federations.
The Director, of the Federation of Elite Athletes, NSC, Olumide Bamiduro, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, stated that the 57 Secretaries-General and five officers had already been reassigned.
He stated that the decision was in line with the vision of the NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, aimed at revitalising the sector.
“The mandate is clear. We are to undertake these changes to achieve the results and position the industry to attract private and corporate investments, thereby driving the growth of our sports economy,” Mr Bamiduro stated.
|
According to Mr Bamiduro, the NSC has directed the Federation Establishment and Appointment Department to follow through with the new postings.
The directive underscores the Commission’s strong commitment to enhancing the functionality and performance of sports federations nationwide.
ALSO READ: Governor Abiodun hosts Anthony Joshua appoints him Sports Ambassador
“They are expected to play pivotal roles in steering the sports sector towards its new direction, focused on innovation, grassroots/elite development and economic growth.”
Some affected sports federations are Athletics, Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Table tennis, Volleyball, and Wrestling.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999