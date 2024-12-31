Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun welcomed world-renowned boxing champion Anthony Joshua to his office on Monday, 30 December.

The courtesy visit was a testament to the bond between the people of Ogun State and their pride in Joshua’s achievements.

Despite presently without any world title, Joshua’s remarkable accomplishments in boxing inspire millions globally, including the people of Ogun State.

His dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence align with the values held dear by the state.

“His dedication, discipline, and unwavering commitment to excellence are values we hold dear as a state,” Governor Abiodun stated.

Ogun State boasts a rich history of producing sports legends, including Segun Odegbami, Falilat Ogunkoya, and current world record holder Tobi Amusan.

Governor Abiodun expressed his hope that the state will continue producing national champions and world-acclaimed superstars.

As a gesture of collective pride and recognition of Joshua’s contributions to sports, Governor Abiodun presented him with a letter appointing him as a Sports Ambassador for Ogun State.

This appointment, he said, underscores the state’s commitment to celebrating excellence and supporting individuals who bring honour and pride to the state.

“We remain committed to supporting our talents and creating an environment that nurtures greatness in all spheres of life,” Governor Abiodun said. “Together, we celebrate Anthony Joshua’s accomplishments and look forward to more victories as he continues to make Ogun State proud.”

Some of his family members accompanied Joshua during the courtesy visit.

His appointment as Sports Ambassador is expected to inspire upcoming athletes in Ogun State and beyond.

