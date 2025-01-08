A delegation of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), led by its Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, has embarked on a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The delegation left Nigeria on Tuesday and is expected to, among other things, attend the Hajj Conference and Exhibition scheduled to take place from 13 to 16 January in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
According to a statement by the Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, on Wednesday, the visit is on the invitation of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU).
Mrs Usara said the purpose of the visit is to prepare for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2025 Hajj and to finalise other arrangements for the annual Muslim pilgrimage.
|
She said the delegation includes NAHCON Commissioners for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services (PRSILS); Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing Services (OILS); and Policy, Personnel Management, and Finance (PPMF)—namely, Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, Anofiu Elegushi, and Aliu Abdulrazaq, respectively.
She also said the representatives of the States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions (SPWB/A/C) and Private Tour Operators (PTOs) are expected to join the pre-Hajj visit.
Others are representatives of the National Assembly, the Presidency, the aviation industry, and select NAHCON Board members.
Read the full statement
NAHCON BEGINS MAJOR PRE-HAJJ ARRANGEMENTS
A delegation led by the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has embarked on a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The visit, which commenced on January 7, 2025, is at the invitation of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU). The purpose of the visit is to prepare for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2025 Hajj and to finalize other arrangements for the annual Muslim pilgrimage.
The delegation includes NAHCON Commissioners for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services (PRSILS); Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing Services (OILS); and Policy, Personnel Management, and Finance (PPMF)—namely, Prof. Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, and Alhaji Prince Aliu Abdulrazaq, respectively. Representatives from the States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions (SPWB/A/C) and Private Tour Operators (PTOs) are expected to join the pre-Hajj visit. Additionally, representatives from the National Assembly, the Presidency, the aviation industry, and select NAHCON Board Members are part of the delegation to provide oversight and facilitate decision-making.
Key activities during the visit include the Bilateral Meeting and MoU signing for the 2025 Hajj, scheduled for January 12, 2025. The Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar is slated to sign the MoU on behalf of Nigeria.
The delegation will also attend the International Hajj Expo beginning on January 13, 2025, where they will explore and evaluate service provider options for Nigerian pilgrims.
Ahead of these major events, Prof. Saleh and his team will engage in consular meetings, visits and meetings with heads of other countries’ Hajj missions, discussions with the supervisors of the Hajj e-track registration portal, discussions with General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and consultations with stakeholders to finalize the Commission’s preparations for the MoU signing. Following these engagements, various contracts will be signed based on the agreements reached. The agreement will include signing of contracts with United Agents, Car Syndicates, Tafweej, Adillah in Madinah, Health Supervision Company etc.
Meanwhile, other NAHCON staff will inspect accommodation, catering facilities, and medical establishments in Makkah and Madinah to ensure they meet the required standards before formal agreements are made.
Fatima Sanda Usara
Assistant Director, Information and Publications
NAHCON
8/1/2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999