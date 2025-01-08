A delegation of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), led by its Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, has embarked on a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON BEGINS MAJOR PRE-HAJJ ARRANGEMENTS

A delegation led by the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has embarked on a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The visit, which commenced on January 7, 2025, is at the invitation of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU). The purpose of the visit is to prepare for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2025 Hajj and to finalize other arrangements for the annual Muslim pilgrimage.

The delegation includes NAHCON Commissioners for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services (PRSILS); Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing Services (OILS); and Policy, Personnel Management, and Finance (PPMF)—namely, Prof. Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, and Alhaji Prince Aliu Abdulrazaq, respectively. Representatives from the States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions (SPWB/A/C) and Private Tour Operators (PTOs) are expected to join the pre-Hajj visit. Additionally, representatives from the National Assembly, the Presidency, the aviation industry, and select NAHCON Board Members are part of the delegation to provide oversight and facilitate decision-making.

Key activities during the visit include the Bilateral Meeting and MoU signing for the 2025 Hajj, scheduled for January 12, 2025. The Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar is slated to sign the MoU on behalf of Nigeria.

The delegation will also attend the International Hajj Expo beginning on January 13, 2025, where they will explore and evaluate service provider options for Nigerian pilgrims.

Ahead of these major events, Prof. Saleh and his team will engage in consular meetings, visits and meetings with heads of other countries’ Hajj missions, discussions with the supervisors of the Hajj e-track registration portal, discussions with General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and consultations with stakeholders to finalize the Commission’s preparations for the MoU signing. Following these engagements, various contracts will be signed based on the agreements reached. The agreement will include signing of contracts with United Agents, Car Syndicates, Tafweej, Adillah in Madinah, Health Supervision Company etc.

Meanwhile, other NAHCON staff will inspect accommodation, catering facilities, and medical establishments in Makkah and Madinah to ensure they meet the required standards before formal agreements are made.

