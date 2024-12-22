Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, has announced a combined ₦7 million reward for recovering his missing phone. The phone was lost during his performance at the Nativeland concert held at SoL Beach in Elegushi, Lagos State, on Saturday.

The media company Native organised ‘The Nativeland’ event. The phone reportedly went missing during Wizkid’s electrifying set, during which he performed hits including ‘Kese (Dance).’ Fans at the concert captured the vibrant moments on their devices, unaware that the superstar was supposedly dealing with a personal setback.

The announcement, made by Wizkid’s official DJ, Michael Adeyinka, also known as DJ Tunez, sparked widespread interest. DJ Tunez pledged ₦2 million as part of the reward, adding to Wizkid’s initial ₦5 million offer.

Addressing the crowd, Dj Tunez said, “My brother Wizkid misplaced his phone before performing. There are a lot of details in there, and he will be giving anyone who finds it ₦5million.”

With ₦7 million now at stake, fans eagerly anticipate the recovery of Wizkid’s missing phone. Wizkid’s surprise appearance was a significant highlight of the event; thrilling fans gathered to witness performances by artistes like Bloody Civilian, Ayanfe, DJ Tunez, Zerrydl, and ThisizLondon.

Many believe this shouldn’t have happened, especially since Wizkid is rarely spotted publicly in Nigeria. The missing phone incident capped an eventful weekend for Wizkid, who hosted an exclusive dinner in Lagos for some of Nigeria’s most prominent entertainment stars, including Olamide,2baba and Tems.

Stage collapse

Shortly after, the evening was chaotic when the performance stage collapsed during rapper Odumodublvck’s set. The set and ceiling design appeared to collapse, with the stage sinking and breaking apart.

The collapse caused panic among concertgoers, who scrambled for safety as the structure gave way. While the extent of injuries remains unclear, videos shared on social media revealed the dramatic moment, leaving many questioning the event’s safety protocols.

Witnesses quickly took to social media to share videos and accounts of the incident, expressing concern for the rapper and others on stage. Following the latest incident, critics urge the organisers to prioritise safety and invest in better structural designs and crowd management strategies to avoid repeat occurrences. As of this report, the organisers have not addressed the situation publicly.

Precedence

Unfortunately, this incident marks yet another stage-related mishap for Nativeland, as the brand faced a similar issue, including VIP stage collapse, crowd trouble, and allegations of police brutality.

In December 2019, a VIP platform at the Muri Okunola Park in Lagos gave way due to overcrowding, sparking criticism over event safety and management.

The event featured an impressive lineup of artistes such as Burna Boy, Naira Marley, and British rapper Dave, attracting a large audience. However, the night was marred by chaos that disrupted performances, leaving many attendees disappointed and dissatisfied.

The chaos began when a stampede at the ticketing area forced the gates open, allowing unticketed individuals to enter. This led to severe overcrowding, including backstage, which caused the VIP platform to collapse while people were on it. Videos of the frightening incident surfaced online.

Adding to the chaos, security personnel were accused of assaulting attendees, sparking outrage. The organisers distanced themselves from the behaviour of the security team, expressing regret over the event’s poor management.

In a statement, the organisers apologised, admitting they underestimated the demand for on-the-day ticket sales, contributing to the chaos. They promised to improve planning and security and consider larger event venues. These recurring issues at Nativeland concerts have raised concerns about better stage design, safety measures, and crowd control.

