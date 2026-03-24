Nigeria is expected to receive 179,700 doses of Lenacapavir, a newly introduced long-acting HIV prevention drug, by 2028.

The Senior Fund Portfolio Manager at the Global Fund, Jean-Thomas Noubossi, disclosed this on Tuesday during a ministerial press briefing on the commemoration of 2026 World TB Day, the Launch of the Multisectoral Accountability Framework for TB (MAF-TB) and the National Launch of Lenacapavir Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention in Abuja.

Mr Noubossi said Nigeria is among nine early adopter nations selected for the introduction of Lenacapavir.

The initial phase will cover eight states – Anambra, Ebonyi, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue and the FCT – with the Global Fund providing a “catalytic” support.

Mr Noubossi said the Nigerian government is expected to step in and accelerate the deployment to other states.

He described Lenacapavir as a game-changer in HIV prevention, particularly for people who struggle with daily pill adherence.

“Lenacapavir is a major advance to the prevention of HIV, as it addresses one of the key challenges in the prevention of HIV, which was the difficulty for adherence to a daily HIV pill. So it’s offering a hope for reaching the population that we have not been able to reach because of all these challenges,” he said.

He added that the rollout marks the first time since the start of the HIV pandemic that a new prevention tool is being introduced simultaneously in both developing and Western countries.

Integrated approach

In his speech, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said the launch is part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s HIV response.

Mr Salako noted that the convergences reflect an intentional shift towards an integrated HIV and TB response, adding that the government is moving away from “fragmented, donor-dependent silos” toward a coordinated system that aligns resources across sectors.

Speaking on Nigeria’s progress on treatment outcomes, the Minister said 93 per cent of people living with HIV are aware of their status, 99 per cent of those diagnosed are on treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.

He, however, noted that prevention remains a key component of the response.

He also advised at-risk individuals to seek testing and use preventive medication, while reiterating the importance of abstinence, mutual fidelity, avoidance of risky behaviours, and consistent condom use.

“If your result shows you are positive, ensure the immediate commencement of treatment in a health facility with high active antiretroviral therapy,” he said.

“And if you are negative, or at risk of getting infected, commence the use of oral preventive medications or injections such as the newly launched Lenacapavir under appropriate medical guidance.”

Innovation amid constrained resources

In his remark, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, framed Lenacapavir as a necessary tool in a landscape of limited global and domestic resources.

Mr Pate also outlined the government’s strategy for domestic financing as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on donor funds, such as those from the Global Fund.

“The only way that will happen is if Nigeria puts its own money where it matters for the health sector, and that is the federal government, states, local government,” he said.

He revealed that the federal government, with contributions from states and local authorities, has committed $346 million in co-financing for HIV, TB, malaria, and other strategic health investments in 2026.

He said the funds will cover commodities, laboratory surveillance, and primary healthcare expansion, and that President Bola Tinubu has directed the budget office to ensure their inclusion in the 2026 budget.

He stressed that careful procurement and timely release of funds will be critical to avoid stockouts and ensure successful implementation.

READ ALSO: WHO backs rollout of new HIV prevention drug in nine countries

Gaps remain

Speaking at the event, UNAIDS Country Director Tina Bondu welcomed the launch but cautioned that much work remains to be done.

Ms Bondu noted that despite progress, Nigeria still records 48,000 new HIV infections each year, keeping the country among those struggling to control the epidemic.

She said Nigeria has been a pioneer for the eradication of HIV, noting that she looks forward to the National HIV Strategic Framework that includes a critical early detection option, which has laid the foundation to be able to continue with injectable Lenacapavir.

“So much is at stake now with people living with HIV. The priority groups are still at risk of HIV infection, and they need continued support and effective solutions to close these prevention gaps,” she said.

She added that UNAIDS would continue to support the rollout in the initial eight states and hoped the programme could eventually be scaled nationwide to reduce new infections and move toward the zero new infection goal by 2030.