The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare says it is deploying new tuberculosis (TB) diagnostic technology to improve access to testing across Nigeria.

The Director of Public Health at the ministry, Charles Nzelu, disclosed this on Tuesday at a pre–World TB Day press conference in Abuja.

Mr Nzelu said the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) is spearheading the rollout of the Pluslife Mini Dock diagnostic platform, which he described as a near point-of-care technology.

He said the deployment would help expand access to molecular testing, particularly in underserved communities.

“Nigeria is rolling out over a thousand of these diagnostic pieces of equipment,” he said.

Progress and gaps

Mr Nzelu said Nigeria has recorded an increase in TB case notification under the National Strategic Plan (2021–2026), but noted that the burden of the disease remains high.

He said the ministry is also strengthening electronic reporting systems to enable real-time data flow from health facilities to the national level.

According to him, this would improve transparency and help prevent stock-outs of TB medicines.

The ministry reiterated that TB diagnosis and treatment are free at government-approved facilities.

Mr Nzelu urged Nigerians to seek testing if they have a cough lasting two weeks or more.

“TB is curable, and the medicine is available,” he said.

In an earlier report, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria is expanding its fight against TB by using digital tools and advanced diagnostic technologies to improve case detection and treatment.

The report noted that over 450,000 TB cases were diagnosed and placed on treatment in 2025, marking a significant increase attributed to better technology and strengthened data systems.

Tuberculosis

TB is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily affects the lungs, a condition known as pulmonary TB, but can also impact other organs, including the kidneys, spine, and brain.

The disease spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. Many people carry TB in a latent form, which does not cause symptoms, but the infection can become active and potentially life-threatening if the immune system is weakened.

Groups at higher risk of developing active TB include people living with HIV, those with diabetes or undernutrition, and individuals who consume tobacco or alcohol.

Common signs of TB include a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, coughing up blood, chest pain, fatigue, weight loss, fever, and night sweats.

Globally, and according to the 2024 WHO global TB report, an estimated 10.8 million people developed TB in 2023, with 1.6 million people losing their lives and 12 per cent of the global burden affecting the most vulnerable – the children and young adolescents.

TB remains a leading cause of death in Nigeria, with the country ranking sixth globally and first in Africa.

Call for domestic investment

Speaking at the conference, the Executive Secretary of the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Mayowa Joel, said the 2026 World TB Day theme, “Yes! We Can End TB: Led by Countries, Powered by People,” highlights the need for stronger national leadership.

Mr Joel said countries must take ownership of the TB response through policies, investments, and accountability.

“As international funding for health programmes becomes increasingly constrained, countries must place greater emphasis on domestic resource mobilisation,” he said.

He added that governments at all levels should prioritise TB funding while encouraging private-sector participation.

Role of communities

Mr Joel emphasised the role of communities, including TB survivors, healthcare workers, and civil society organisations, in raising awareness and supporting patients.

Similarly, the Board Chair of the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, stressed the importance of sustained collaboration and community-driven efforts to tackle TB.

She noted that despite progress made through partnerships and innovation, Nigeria still faces significant challenges in addressing TB.

“While we celebrate these achievements, we must also acknowledge that much more still needs to be done,” she said.

Ms Ogbuji-Ladipo also highlighted concerns about declining global health funding and its implications for TB control.

“The global health financing landscape is changing, and donor support is becoming increasingly constrained. This reality makes domestic resource mobilisation for TB more important than ever before,” she said.

She called for renewed commitment from all stakeholders, including the government, private-sector actors, and the media.