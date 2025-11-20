The United Kingdom government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have provided equipment and infrastructure upgrades to health training institutions in Cross River State, a move they said is aimed at strengthening nursing and midwifery education and improving Nigeria’s health workforce capacity.

The intervention, delivered under the Equipment Support for Health Training Institutions (ESHTI) programme, was announced on Tuesday in Calabar.

According to a statement by WHO, the support forms part of broader efforts to enhance Nigeria’s preparedness, build workforce resilience, and advance long-term development goals.

Upgrading training institutions

Under the initiative, three health training institutions in Cross River received transport support, digital learning tools, medical equipment, and facility upgrades intended to improve teaching and learning conditions.

According to the statement, the support included buses for student and staff mobility; smartboards and computer systems for interactive instruction; and mannequins, diagnostic tools, and laboratory materials to strengthen clinical training.

Institutions were also provided with generators, air conditioners, and refrigerators to support routine operations.

The resources are expected to benefit more than 900 students and faculty members in the state, improving training outcomes, graduation rates, and the overall quality of healthcare professionals entering Nigeria’s health system.

Importance of Cross River

According to the agencies, Cross River State has expanded its health education sector in recent years, playing a strategic role in national health reforms, particularly in the drive toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Its growing network of training institutions, they said, makes it an important partner in strengthening health security and improving service delivery across the country.

Stronger health governance

Delivering his goodwill message, WHO’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Pavel Ursu, said the National Council on Health remains a critical platform for shaping the country’s health agenda and advancing equity in access to care.

Mr Ursu noted that the Council’s work aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF 2023–2027), which prioritises stronger governance and fairer distribution of essential services.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for raising the Basic Health Care Provision Fund from one to two per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund and for adopting new policies on workforce migration and training.

He described these steps as signs of progress but cautioned that lingering structural weaknesses still require firm political commitment to translate reforms into tangible improvements for communities.

He added that the partnership between the WHO and the UK government is helping to strengthen Nigeria’s health workforce and improve service quality across the country’s states.

The collaboration, he said, forms part of broader efforts to reinforce system performance and address long-standing gaps in service delivery.

Mr Ursu also used the platform to draw attention to wider governance concerns.

He urged federal and state authorities to accelerate health financing reforms, implement resolutions from the recently concluded Joint Annual Review, and institutionalise policies needed to guarantee health as a right for all Nigerians.

Officials’ Reactions

Jill Fletcher, head of human development and demography at the British High Commission, said the intervention reflects the UK’s broader commitment to supporting Nigeria’s health sector.

She said the UK was pleased to hand over equipment and training materials that would help strengthen Cross River State’s efforts to produce a more skilled and motivated health workforce.

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, welcomed the intervention, saying the state’s four nursing colleges represent a long-term investment in producing competent health workers.

He said the institutions were not merely training centres but pillars of sustainable development intended to equip a new generation of professionals for effective service delivery.

The WHO and the UK government are also committed to strengthening local capacity for the use and maintenance of equipment.

A joint monitoring and evaluation framework, they said, will track the impact of the intervention and guide future investments in health education.