Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have declared an outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Kasai Province, where 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four health workers, have been confirmed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement on Thursday, said the outbreak has spread to Bulape and Mweka health zones in Kasai Province.

The cases presented symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and haemorrhage.

The outbreak comes as Central and West Africa face multiple overlapping health crises, including cholera and malnutrition.

The DRC has experienced 15 Ebola outbreaks since the disease was first identified in 1976. Its last outbreak in 2022 was brought under control within three months. Kasai Province previously recorded outbreaks in 2007 and 2008.

Ebola virus disease is a rare but severe illness that spreads through close contact with the blood or body fluids of infected persons or animals. It has a high fatality rate and has historically strained fragile health systems across the continent.

WHO’s intervention

WHO noted in its statement that laboratory tests conducted on 3 September at the country’s National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa confirmed Ebola Zaire as the cause of the new outbreak.

A national rapid response team supported by WHO experts has been deployed to the affected areas to strengthen disease surveillance, case management, and infection prevention in health facilities.

“We’re acting with determination to rapidly halt the spread of the virus and protect communities,” said the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, adding that vaccination of frontline workers and contacts will begin soon with 2,000 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine already in stock.

Nigeria’s preparedness

Nigeria has not reported any case of Ebola in the ongoing outbreak. However, health authorities have previously heightened surveillance in response to regional threats.

In February, following a confirmed case of Sudan virus disease in Uganda, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced strengthened monitoring across entry points and health facilities.

NCDC Director General, Jide Idris, urged Nigerians to practise good hygiene, avoid bush meat such as bats and primates, and promptly report any unusual symptoms.

Mr Idris also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high level of suspicion, isolate suspected cases, and strictly observe infection prevention measures.

Although no Ebola vaccines are currently available in Nigeria, the health agency emphasised prevention and early detection as the most effective strategies against an outbreak.

Historical impact

Between 1976 and 2013, several Ebola outbreaks occurred, but the 2014 to 2016 epidemic in West Africa was the deadliest and most complex.

Starting in Guinea in December 2013, it quickly spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone, overwhelming already fragile health systems. The epidemic recorded more than 28,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths, surpassing the combined toll of all previous Ebola outbreaks.

Nigeria’s experience with the 2014 Ebola outbreak is regarded as a major public health success and was declared free by the WHO on 20 October 2014.

The country recorded 20 confirmed cases and eight deaths after the index case, a Liberian-American diplomat, brought the virus to Lagos in July 2014.

Rapid containment efforts, led by an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), included contact tracing of more than 800 people, public awareness campaigns, and swift isolation measures.

Also, the heroic actions of Stella Adadevoh, a health worker who diagnosed the patient and, despite immense pressure from Liberian officials to release him, kept him in quarantine.

Tragically, Mrs Adadevoh was one of the health workers who contracted and died from the virus.