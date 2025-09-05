The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it uncovered a network of illegal factories producing counterfeit chemicals, packaged water and re-bagged rice in Abuja.

The agency estimated the value of the seized items at over N60 million. This was revealed in a statement issued by the agency on Friday.

Unregistered Chemicals

The agency’s Deputy Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Adegboyega Osiyemi, said officials arrested a local footballer, Ikechukwu Elijah, in the Apo-Waru area for allegedly manufacturing and distributing hazardous, unregistered chemicals.

Mr Elijah was accused of running an illicit factory from a residential building where he counterfeited popular brands of insecticides and other chemical products.

“Initially, when contacted for interrogation by detectives, he denied any knowledge of chemical production in the area.

“He later confessed to the crime and admitted ownership of the illegal facility after a thorough search was conducted around the compound,” the statement read.

The agency said the suspect’s younger brother was also arrested inside the factory during the raid.

The statement noted that officials recovered sealing machines, large chemical containers, high-capacity cylinders as well as finished products prepared for circulation.

Illegal water factory sealed

The operation extended to the Damangaza district of Abuja, where enforcement officers discovered and sealed a water factory, MZEE Table Water.

The facility was said to have been producing various brands of packaged water in unhygienic conditions with an expired licence.

Investigations further revealed that it lacked a certified borehole, a treatment system, and other basic requirements for regulatory approval.

When contacted, the owner insisted her factory was registered but was absent at the time of the raid.

Counterfeit rice confiscated

Acting on further intelligence, the team proceeded to a shopping plaza opposite the World Trade Centre in Abuja’s Central Business District.

There, they confiscated counterfeit rice and packaging materials, including sealing machines allegedly used to re-bag popular brands for sale to unsuspecting consumers.

Public advisory

Embugushiki Godiya, Desk Officer at NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate who led the operation, estimated the street value of the seized items at more than N60 million.

Mr Godiya, who is a member of the Federal Taskforce on Counterfeit and Substandard Medicines, credited the success of the raids to the marching orders issued by the agency’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye.

“The DG has directed all enforcement officers in the field to intensify their efforts to ensure that Nigerians consume safe food and take efficacious medicines,” he said.

NAFDAC reiterated that counterfeit and substandard products remain a major threat in Nigeria, exposing citizens to dangerous substances and eroding confidence in regulated goods.

Mr Godiya urged Nigerians to be cautious about the products they purchase.

“We appeal to the public to desist from patronising suspected counterfeit or unwholesome goods. Reducing demand is key to tackling the problem,” he said.