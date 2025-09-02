The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has reaffirmed its commitment to fully implement and sustain its new one-hour authorisation code policy, aimed at improving service delivery to enrolees across Nigeria.

The NHIA Zonal Director, Chris Okoh, stated this on Tuesday during a one-day stakeholders’ forum in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The policy, which took effect on 1 April, 2025, under the NHIA Act 2022, mandates Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) to issue authorisation codes to healthcare providers within one hour of receiving treatment requests.

It is part of broader reforms to reduce delays in access to care.

“We want to ensure enrolees get quality service whenever they visit any facility. This is why we are introducing smarter, more responsive initiatives,” Mr Okoh said.

He explained that if HMOs fail to issue the code within one hour, hospitals are expected to escalate the request to the NHIA state office for further directive; ensuring patients are not left waiting.

Other reforms highlighted included comprehensive Emergency Maternal and Neonatal Care, covering all emergencies free of charge, free Fistula Programme for women experiencing post-delivery urinary leakage, available at designated hospitals.

The NHIA Coordinator in Nasarawa, Mary Aliu, also hailed the new policy, said it would help reduce overcrowding and delays at health facilities.

Ms Aliu noted that enrolment rates in the state are high, including among those in the informal sector.

“This forum is also an opportunity to discuss how to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030, ensuring all Nigerians access quality healthcare,” she said.

A representative of Ultimate HMO, Cosmas Michael, commended the NHIA for organising the forum and said his organisation supports the policy through multiple request channels, email, WhatsApp, portal, and SMS.

“Our target is to respond within 10 to 15 minutes. If delayed, the case is escalated to ensure it doesn’t exceed the one-hour limit,” he said.

Stakeholders at the forum included HMOs, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA), Hospital Management Board, and healthcare providers.

(NAN)