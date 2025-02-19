Almost wo years into President Bola Tinubu‘s administration, stakeholders have assessed the government’s progress in the health sector, highlighting key achievements and ongoing challenges.

The assessment was done at the 2025 Strategic Health Summit held in Abuja on Tuesday, organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Health in collaboration with the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI).

Speaking at the event, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume outlined the administration’s progress and plans under the administration’s Renewed Hope Health Agenda.

Mr Akume highlighted achievements such as the upgrade of healthcare facilities, the establishment of new centres of excellence for cancer care, increased health insurance coverage and improved maternal and child health outcomes.

Despite these strides, several challenges persist in Nigeria’s health sector, including the mass exodus of Nigerian-trained medical professionals abroad, poor funding, recurring disease outbreaks, electricity crises in hospitals, and limited access to healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Progress, new initiatives

Mr Akume said President Tinubu was dedicated to healthcare reform before he was elected the president.

He said, “During the campaign period, the Health Transformation Coalition (HTC) of Nigeria, an initiative endorsed by Mr President, was established to raise awareness about the crucial role of health in national development.”

He said this initiative laid the foundation for the administration’s flagship health reform policy, the Renewed Hope Health Agenda.

“His swift interventions left no doubt about the sincerity of his commitment to transforming healthcare in Nigeria,” he said.

“These actions included creating a Health Subcommittee within the Presidential Advisory Council to guide policy reforms.”

Mr Akume also commended the President’s approval of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and the Health Renewal Compact signed with state governments and development partners.

He explained that these initiatives focus on effective governance, improved health outcomes, value chain enhancement, and bolstering healthcare security.

He further highlighted efforts to reduce medical tourism through the upgrade of healthcare facilities and the establishment of new centres of excellence for cancer care, demonstrating the administration’s resolve to enhance Nigeria’s health infrastructure.

Speaking on the Renewed Hope Health Agenda, Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Anas, said the administration believes that a healthy citizenry is critical to national growth.

Mrs Anas said the agenda envisions a vibrant, healthy population as a driver of economic and social development.

Plans

Also, speaking at the summit, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, described Nigeria’s “Renewed Hope Health Agenda” as a “roadmap that emphasises not only universal health coverage but other priority areas.”

Represented by the Director, Department of Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Kamil Shoretire, the minister outlined the government’s ambitious targets for the healthcare sector.

He stated that the administration aims to reduce the maternal mortality rate by 20 per cent and the under-five mortality rate by 15 per cent within four years.

Additionally, he highlighted plans to achieve a 20 per cent increase in immunisation coverage during the same period.

Regarding financial protection, Mr Pate said the government would expand health insurance enrollment, targeting a 20% yearly increase in the percentage of Nigerians covered.

To address workforce challenges, he announced plans to train several health workers.

The minister also emphasised the revitalisation of healthcare infrastructure to make Nigeria a medical tourism centre across the globe.

Challenges, unmet promises

Despite these achievements, several challenges persist in the health sector. One significant issue is the slow implementation of key health reforms, such as the Health Sector Renewal Compact.

While the compact was designed to improve governance and service delivery, its impact is yet to be felt in many underserved communities.

The emigration of healthcare professionals, commonly called the “Japa” syndrome, also remains a pressing concern.

Although measures such as extending the retirement age for healthcare workers and implementing the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration have been introduced, workforce shortages continue to affect the sector.

Additionally, while efforts to reduce medical tourism have been commendable, the overall healthcare infrastructure still lags behind international standards, leaving many Nigerians reliant on treatment abroad.

Strengthening partnerships for epidemic preparedness

The Vice President of GHAI, Vandana Shah, commended Nigeria’s progress in epidemic preparedness and immunisation efforts.

Ms Shah said their partnership has strengthened the country’s ability to respond to health emergencies.

“Our collaboration with the Nigerian government has supported the establishment of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and doubled its budget in 2021,” she said.

Ms Shah also noted the introduction of an epidemic preparedness budget line in Kano State and the first state-level bill on epidemic preparedness, emphasising that these developments demonstrate a growing focus on proactive health policies.

Highlighting innovation and advocacy, she added that steps like adopting mandatory warnings in Nollywood films featuring tobacco advertisements pave the way for continued progress.

