The Committee of Inquiry on the #EndBadGovernance protest, established by the Kano State Government last year, submitted its report on Wednesday, stating that 10 people were killed and hoodlums destroyed N11 billion properties during the protest.
The committee’s chairperson, Lawan Wada, a retired judge, submitted the official report to a State Executive Council meeting at the Government House presided over by Governor Abba Yusuf.
After receiving the report, Governor Yusuf announced plans to issue a white paper to identify those responsible for sponsoring and executing the violent protest.
In a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the governor vowed to fully implement the committee’s recommendations without fear or favour.
“According to the report, 10 people lost their lives, while seven others sustained critical injuries.
“Additionally, public and private properties worth over N11 billion were destroyed during the protest,” the statement said.
Mr Yusuf said he allowed the committee’s six-month investigation to proceed independently without interference.
“I trust the integrity and professionalism of the committee members. They were selected on merit, and I am confident they conducted their work without bias,” the statement added.
The committee’s chairperson, Mr Wada, said the members visited all affected areas and engaged with stakeholders to compile a comprehensive account of the protest’s impact.
