The United Kingdom (UK) is struggling to contain a severe flu outbreak, with over 5,000 patients hospitalised as of late December.

The National Health Service (NHS), in a statement published on Friday, said the surge in cases has put immense pressure on hospitals, with an average of 4,469 patients with flu hospitalised each day in the week ending 29 December.

This represents a significant increase from the same period in 2023, with flu hospitalisations almost 3.5 times higher.

“There were 4,102 patients in hospital with flu on Christmas Day, rising sharply by almost a quarter to 5,074 by Sunday, 29 December. The new figures mean flu cases in hospital have quadrupled in a month (1,190 on 29 Nov).”

The NHS said there are warnings of continued pressure going into 2025, with amber cold health alerts for England issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as temperatures in the coming days are set to drop below freezing.

Pressure on hospitals

According to NHS, hospitals in the UK are still under pressure from a range of viruses.

It noted that norovirus cases averaged 723 hospitalisations in the week ending 22 December, and 528 daily hospitalisations last week.

“Although this has come down, it remains 40 per cent higher than 378 the same week last year,” it said.

“The number of patients in critical care with flu also rose to 211 per day, while norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases remains higher than previous year,” it said.

To manage the extra demand, the NHS said it had implemented measures ahead of winter, including upgraded coordination centres and increased community-based care.

It noted that NHS went ahead and beyond to discharge 15,094 patients on Christmas Eve, up more than 40 per cent on the 10,495 discharges on average for the week before.

The National Clinical Director for urgent and emergency care, NHS, Julian Redhead said these latest figures show the pressure from flu was nowhere near letting up.

Mr Redhead said “On top of flu there is also continual pressure from COVID, while RSV and norovirus hospital cases are also higher than last year, with hospitals putting in place an extra 1,300 beds last week than the same time last year in expectation of this continued pressure from viruses and other demand.”

He urged everyone to take precautions and use NHS services wisely, as low temperatures can be dangerous for those who are vulnerable or have respiratory conditions.

Reactions

Nigerians residing in the UK have expressed concerns on social media about the severity of the flu outbreak.

Ibironke Quadri, a Nigerian renal nurse based in the UK, warned on X platform: “Whatever is going on currently in the UK is not ordinary flu. People are sicker, and hospitals are filling up. Please take precautions and keep your immunity up.”

Another Nigerian in the UK, Onyinyechukwu, shared her personal experience: “For the first time in the UK, I’m severely down with a bad flu. I’ve finished a pack of Beecham flu sip, but I’m still not feeling relieved. This thing in the air is not flu; it’s worse and deadlier.”

Melinabailyharris, an X user, lamented the lack of awareness on the virus transmission.

She wrote: “On the train in London today in our FFP3 masks and people move away from us but not the unmasked coughing up a lung. The lack of knowledge in the UK about how viruses such as COVID and flu spread is unbelievable – but that’s what terrible public health messaging results in.”

Prevention

The UKHSA reported on its website that the flu is now circulating at higher levels.

It emphasised that vaccination offers the best protection against serious illness and hospitalisation, particularly for those who are vulnerable or elderly.

“While the national booking system for flu vaccination closed on 19 December, eligible groups are reminded that they can still book their vaccination through their GP surgery or local pharmacy where available,” it noted.

“Flu is currently at high levels and often circulates for many weeks through the course of winter. Vaccination will provide those eligible with the best protection.”

