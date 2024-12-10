The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to enhance security surveillance at all international entry points in response to the new COVID-19 XEC variant.

The lower chamber also called on the government to provide thermal scanners, infrared thermometers for temperature screening, and deploy personnel to carry out screening and quarantine services for all inbound passengers entering the country.

This resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Uyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) during Tuesday’s plenary session.

XEC COVID-19 Variant

The XEC COVID-19 variant is a newly detected strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been reported in several countries, including Australia and various European nations.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the XEC variant has been identified in 29 countries worldwide.

The variant exhibits several characteristics that have raised concerns among health authorities. It shows increased transmissibility, suggesting it may be more contagious than other circulating strains.

Additionally, the variant contains several mutations in the spike protein, which could affect the virus’s ability to infect cells and evade the immune system.

Last week, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare issued a statement advising Nigerians to remain cautious regarding the new variant.

The Motion

In the motion, Mr Idem noted that while Nigeria made significant strides in combating the initial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to remain vigilant and proactive in the face of emerging threats.

“The emergence of the XEC COVID-19 variant in Africa poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s public health, considering the recent detection of an index case in Botswana involving a hospitalised European traveller. This raises concerns about the potential spread of the variant across the continent,” Mr Idem said.

He added that Africa’s “limited testing and sequencing capabilities” makes it challenging to determine the extent of the variant’s spread, leaving Nigeria vulnerable to a potential outbreak.

The motion was not debated, and when it was put to a vote by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, many of the lawmakers voted its support.

