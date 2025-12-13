Menstruation comes with its own challenges, and for many women, choosing the right menstrual product can significantly affect comfort, confidence, and daily activities.

While sanitary pads remain the most commonly used menstrual product in Nigeria, tampons offer an alternative that some women find more convenient, particularly for active lifestyles.

An estimated 1.8 billion people around the world menstruate each month, yet hundreds of millions lack access to menstrual products and basic hygiene facilities.

In Nigeria, as many as 37 million women and girls may struggle to access or afford menstrual products such as pads and tampons.

Studies show that less than two per cent of women in Nigeria use tampons, highlighting limited awareness and accessibility.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, Halimat Jimoh, a registered nurse-midwife and maternal health advocate, says that tampons are safe when used correctly and can provide comfort and mobility for women during their periods.

Ms Jimoh, who is the founder of The Midwife Next Door, explains that tampons are inserted into the vagina to absorb menstrual flow, unlike pads, which sit outside the body.

“Tampons are perfectly safe to use, especially when applied correctly. First-time users should understand how they work and select the right size or absorbency for their flow,” she said.

“Always wash your hands before insertion, avoid touching the part that goes inside, and never leave a tampon in for more than four to six hours.”

Common misconceptions

Ms Jimoh notes that several myths about tampons persist in Nigeria.

“Some people believe tampons can make you lose your virginity or that they can get lost inside you. These are false. Tampons stay in the vagina when used correctly and do not affect virginity.”

She also emphasises proper insertion, usage, and disposal.

“Lean over a chair or stool and gently insert the tampon. Most come with an applicator to guide placement. After insertion, the string remains outside and is used to remove it. Always change tampons every four to six hours, wrap used ones in tissue, and dispose of them in the bin. Do not flush them.”

Reducing health risks

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) is a rare but serious risk linked to tampon use.

Ms Jimoh advises that women should “Choose the lowest absorbency for your flow, change tampons regularly, and monitor your body for unusual symptoms such as fever, rash, or cramps. Seek medical attention immediately if any occur.”

She also encourages teenagers and first-time users to start with regular or lowest absorbency tampons, practising at home until they feel comfortable.

Comfort and convenience

From her professional experience, Ms Jimoh noted that women find tampons more comfortable than pads, particularly during physical activities.

She said, “Tampons feel a lot less bulky than pads, and they give more freedom to move around. Many women complain that pads shift during workouts or feel somehow when they are walking fast or stretching.

“Some even say the pad makes them feel hot or uncomfortable, especially on active days. And there is also that experience of the pad getting in between the buttocks, which can be very annoying.

“But with tampons, you can move freely without thinking about anything. They are very good for days when you want to exercise, do sports or even swim.”

She said in terms of comfort and movement, tampons often make the whole experience easier.

She, however, said individual choices still depend on what feels comfortable for each person and the menstrual products they have access to.

Need for more awareness

Women who shared their experiences with PT Health Watch also find tampons more convenient, as they reduce friction and discomfort caused by pads and help keep clothing dry.

They also report that tampons can lower the chances of getting stained when changed regularly.

However, availability remains a challenge, and prices can be quite high. Some women have to buy multiple packs when they can find them, sometimes relying on friends to source them from different stores.

Despite these challenges, tampons are appreciated for their comfort and mobility.

While some women believe tampons offer convenience, hygiene benefits and comfort, their use remains very low in Nigeria due to misconceptions, cost, low availability and limited public awareness.

Ms Jimoh says improved education on menstrual hygiene and product access may increase adoption over time, giving women more options.