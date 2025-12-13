The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has inaugurated the Osun State Governorship Primary Election and Appeal Committees ahead of the party’s primary scheduled for today.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the APC national secretariat on Friday in Abuja.

According to a statement posted on the party’s X handle, the primary election committee is chaired by Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Other members are Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa). Former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is also a member, while Solomon Maren serves as secretary.

The Appeal Committee is led by Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State.

Its members include Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Idris Wase and Deputy Governor of Niger State Mohammed Kesto. Former Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Aliyu, is secretary.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the APC disqualified a former National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, and six others from taking part in the Osun governorship primary.

The others screened out were Babatunde Oralusi, Oyedotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, former Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, Adegoke Okiki and Babajide Omoworare, a former senator.

Only two aspirants, Mulikat Jimoh and Munirudeen Oyebamiji were cleared to contest.

The primary election, scheduled for today 13 December, will be conducted through consensus, in line with the party’s adopted procedure for the exercise.