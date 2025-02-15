Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has restated his commitment to have the state enjoy a reliable power supply to encourage industrialisation.

According to a statement from the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Otti, Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Friday, Mr Otti gave the assurance when he led a delegation from the European Union (EU) on a visit to the management of the Aba Integrated Power Project (Geometric) at their Osisioma Corporate Headquarters.

The delegation also toured the power plant facilities.

Mr Otti commended the management of the Aba power project for the progress they have recorded so far in power generation and distribution, especially in establishing substations in some parts of Aba, despite the challenges confronting them.

He disclosed that he had taken strategic steps to have the Abia State Government invest in the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) so that electricity would be available in some parts of the state not covered in the Aba Ring-fenced Ireland. He said his decision is based on his administration’s priority to industrialisation.

Mr Otti assured that the state government would continue to support the Aba Integrated Power Project and expressed happiness that the firm has continued to improve in megawatt generation.

He disclosed he has been holding discussions with the founder and CEO of Geometric Power Ltd, Barth Nnaji, which would see the firm sell its excess power to the Umuahia part of the Ring-fenced area after the state must have concluded the acquisition of the Umuahia Part of EEDC.

Governor Otti also disclosed that his administration has intensified efforts through the Ministry of Industry and SME to recover moribund but very important industries in the state, with a view to creating job opportunities for the teeming unemployed people of Abia. He emphasised that a stable power supply was necessary for the actualisation of the vision.

The governor expressed confidence that the once popular Star Paper Mill in Aba would be revived soon, given his administration’s efforts so far, including discussions with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria.

EU delegation speaks

Massimo De Luca, head of corporations, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, stated that the delegation was there to assess the company’s work and explore likely areas of partnership.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Aba Integrated Power Project, Ugo Opiegbe, disclosed that they have an embedded power plant that is gas-fired and also a distribution system that is combined with the embedded power plant. He said that a 141-megawatt power plant has been built and commissioned.

Mr Opiegbe thanked Governor Otti for supporting the company since his assumption of office. He said a week hardly passed without the state government interfacing with them.

He recalled how they were enmeshed in a gas supply problem, which is one of the most critical aspects of power generation, but that with the intervention of Governor Otti, who led them to a meeting with Nigeria’s vice president and the GMD of NNPC. He said they had a breakthrough.

He described the governor’s commitment and support to the company as unprecedented and highly commendable.

